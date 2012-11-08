MEDICA

Nov. 14-17 | Düsseldorf, Germany

Haivision

Hall 16, Stand F44

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/MEDICA2012.zip

Haivision at MEDICA 2012

At MEDICA 2012, Haivision will feature its range of advanced IP video solutions for the medical development and technology market, including the Makito(TM) H.264 1080p60 high performance encoder, the low-latency InStream(TM) Mobile HD media player for mobile devices such as the Apple(R) iPad(R), the Viper(TM) dual HD channel recording and streaming appliance, and the Furnace(TM) end-to-end IP video distribution system. Haivision solutions allow for the secure connection between the surgical and interventional rooms and to an unlimited number of locations and clinicians for real-time video collaboration and teaching events.

Haivision End-to-End IP Video Solutions at MEDICA 2012

InStream(TM) Mobile -- The low-latency HD media player for mobile devices is now available for iOS as a free application in the Apple(R) App StoreSM and available for the Android(TM) in late November 2012 from the Google Play(TM) Store or the Haivision download center (www.haivision.com). InStream(TM) Mobile is a highly advanced and easy-to-use player for HD video delivery in applications that require the lowest end-to-end delay from source to viewer.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/InStream_Mobile.zip

Caption: Haivision InStream(TM) Mobile

Makito(TM) -- The popular H.264 1080p60 performance encoder with an incredible 55 milliseconds of encoding latency and AES encryption -- often used in conjunction with the Furnace(TM) end-to-end IP video system -- now features higher density and higher quality.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Makito.zip

Caption: Haivision Makito(TM)

Viper(TM) -- The Viper(TM) dual HD channel recording and streaming appliance is ideal for advanced lecture capture, rich media streaming, and medical procedure review applications. Viper VF is a companion to the Furnace(TM) system tailored to installations where several rooms require the ability to record independently before publishing assets to a central video-on-demand system. The Viper MAX, a standalone appliance, has also been enhanced by combining the power of Haivisions acclaimed H.264 encoding technology with the integrated Furnace IP video distribution system.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Viper.zip

Caption: Haivision Viper(TM)

Furnace(TM) -- The Furnace(TM) IP video distribution system provides a complete infrastructure for delivering secure video to any screen within a healthcare facility. With Furnace, medical professionals can record any source, apply metadata, and deliver live or recorded content or video on demand.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Furnace6.zip

Caption: Haivision Furnace(TM)

Executive Quote:

"As evolving technologies continue to advance the medical market, Haivision is proud to be able to offer secure, end-to-end IP streaming video solutions that enhance surgical collaboration and teaching experiences. At MEDICA 2012, Haivision will demonstrate technologies that are not only standards-based and interoperable with the clinical workflow, but seamlessly integrate with all medical devices. More, they offer secure network connection and encrypted video streams that protect confidential patient information, yet still allow for collaboration between medical professionals. With record and storage capabilities on the facilitys network, physicians are allowed on-demand viewing applications for teaching, demonstrations and research."

Peter Maag, chief marketing officer, Haivision

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.