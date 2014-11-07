DVEO Announces New Products for Streaming Media West 2014 -- Including Revamped Media Server, Award-Winning UDP Video Packet Recovery Technology, H.264 Mobile Backpack Encoder, and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate many unique video streaming products at Streaming Media West 2014 in Huntington Beach, California, November 18-19, in booth 206.



DVEO products at the show will include:



Revamped Media Server -- Atlas Media Server™ UDP Video Packet Recovery Technology -- Winner of the Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014 -- DOZERbox II IP IP™ Mobile Cellular Modem Encoder for H.264 HD Streaming from HD-SDI Cameras -- Mobile Backpack™: H.264/HD-SDI Kit 120 Channel Adaptive Optimized Transcoder for OTT and Multi Screen Services -- Brutus™ V IP/IP: TELCO IP to SDI/HD-SDI Video and Audio Decoder -- D-Streamer IP/DIG™ Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI™ 50 Channel Transcoding IP Video Playout Server with Scheduling -- IP Grooming Server™ 50ch 1TB SDI/HD-SDI to IP Live Streaming Appliance -- MultiStreamer DIG/IP™

1. Revamped Media Server -- Atlas Media Server

Designed for IPTV operators, telcos, mobile operators, broadcasters, and Over The Top (OTT) video providers, the powerful Atlas Media Server provides grooming and VOD (video on demand) options in three different sizes.



The system ingests MPEG-2, H.264, and/or H.265/HEVC live streams over IP, then "grooms" the streams by adding wrappers such as MPEG-DASH, HLS, or RTMP, plus subtitles for closed captions or multiple languages. It outputs the live streams and simultaneously stores the streams as VOD files.





2. UDP Video Packet Recovery Technology -- Winner of the Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014 -- DOZERbox II IP IP

DVEO's patent pending "DOZER" technology enables reliable high quality video delivery over public internet or so-so private lines. The DOZERbox II IP IP is a compact end-to-end Error Correcting Router for smoothing UDP traffic over the public internet, with built-in packet recovery algorithms for alleviation of packet loss and resultant video freezes. It does not add jitter or noise, and does not increase bandwidth consumption like FEC. It is perfect for delivering critical video over congested public backbones.



The technology is also available as a software license -- the Media Dozer: LIC™, or in a one RU system -- the DOZER Racks IP IP™. The DOZERbox II IP IP is the winner of the prestigious Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014.





3. Mobile Cellular Modem Encoder for H.264 HD Streaming from HD-SDI Cameras -- Mobile Backpack: H.264/HD-SDI Kit

The Mobile Backpack: H.264/HD-SDI Kit is a lightweight (about 8.6 lbs./3.9 kg.) H.264 backpack encoder for streaming HD-SDI, SDI, or HDMI video via live wireless video and data transmission, using bonded 3G and 4G mobile network connections. It bundles up to eight mobile network channels from one or more operators into a single broadband channel.



Streaming media production professionals will use this system for electronic news gathering and streaming live video from events. The system ships with a matching decoder and a custom made backpack.





4. 120 Channel Adaptive Optimized Transcoder for OTT and Multi Screen Services --Brutus V IP/IP: TELCO

The enterprise class Brutus IV IP/IP: TELCO is a real time Adaptive Optimized Transcoder with 48 Cores -- ideal for simple transcoding or grooming at headends for OTT or Multiscreen services. It transcodes up to 120 SD streams, or 40 720p HD streams, or 30 1080i/p HD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa. The system is suitable for IPTV, OTT, mobile TV, broadcast, and Telco TV, or as a transcoder/reformatter for RTSP IP Cameras. The Brutus supports Flash, HLS, RTMP, HTTP, Smooth, and Live streaming and works well with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash® and RealNetworks® Servers.





5. IP to SDI/HD-SDI Video and Audio Decoder -- D-Streamer IP/DIG

The D-Streamer IP/DIG is a real time H.264 or MPEG-2 decoder that receives IP transport streams and decodes them to SDI or HD-SDI, or optional HDMI. Streaming media content providers use DVEO's MultiStreamer DIG/IP to encode SDI or HD-SDI to H.264 IP, then decode the IP streams with the D-Streamer IP/DIG. The Linux® based system is available in three versions -- a single input channel, two input channels, or 1-8 input channels. It is perfect for receiving and professionally decoding "poor" video from IP cameras, remote sites, content delivery networks (CDNs), or IPTV compatible appliances or players. The system works with Teradek, Nanocaster, Minicaster, Axis IP Cameras, and other streaming appliances.





6. Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI

The Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI is a broadcast quality playout server with Ad and EAS (Emergency Alert System) capabilities. It inserts or overlays video clips, graphical ads, logos, scrolling text, and RSS news feeds -- anywhere on live or stored video content, on a schedule, or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals from EAS generators. Graphics, logos, and text can be static, blinking, or rotating.



The system adds messages to one to four IPTV SD channels, or to one to four targeted SD cable or on-air channels or sub channels. (An option for 1 HD and 3 SD channels is available.) Three versions are available: DVB-ASI, IP, or SDI.



7. 50 Channel Transcoding IP Video Playout Server with Scheduling -- IP Grooming Server 50ch 1TB

The IP Grooming Server 50ch 1TB is a file playout server for scheduled continuous streaming. It stores various file types, then "grooms" them by transcoding the streams to H.264 and/or scaling the video to different resolutions. It also adds various "wrappers" such as HLS, RTMP, etc.



With the IP Grooming Server, users can create their own 50 "streaming" web channels with 50 different movies or content, playing on a preset schedule. The Linux® based system is a great video hosting playout server for ISPs, corporate websites, schools, hotels, and digital signage.





8. SDI/HD-SDI to IP Live Streaming Appliance -- MultiStreamer DIG/IP

The latest version of DVEO's real time MultiStreamer DIG/IP live streaming webcasting encoder receives one, two, or four SDI or HD-SDI inputs (from cameras, editing systems, or video servers) and multiple IP inputs. It creates multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and sends them to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video capture devices. Each stream can have several proxies with different "wrappers" such as HLS, RTMP, etc. The broadcast quality system features schedulable input -- it can receive input at a specified date and time -- and ships with one terabyte of local storage.



The MultiStreamer is also available with other video input formats -- 8VSB, HDMI, Analog, DVB-ASI, HDMI, DVB-S+S2, DVB-T+T2, QAM, ISDB-T, or DVB-C.

"We are excited to be showing our leading edge products at Streaming Media West," said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Our unique streaming systems feature lots of options to meet the needs of our customers. And as always, we are very open to customizing our products."

Suggested Retail Prices:



Suggested Retail Prices:

Ad Serter ASI/ASI 4ch (SD): $14,995 U.S.

Ad Serter IP/IP 4ch (SD): $10,995 U.S.

Ad Serter SDI/SDI 4ch (SD): $13,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Small, 1RU: $5,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Medium, 1RU: $9,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Large, 3RU: $16,995 U.S.

Brutus V IP/IP Telco: $33,995 U.S.

DOZERbox II IP IP: $1,695 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZER Racks IP IP: $2,995 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

IP Grooming Server (with transcoding): $16,995 U.S.

IP Server (No transcoding): $4,995 U.S.

Media Dozer II: LIC: $100 to $1,200 U.S. each

Mobile Backpack: $24,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer DIG/IP: $3,995 U.S.





