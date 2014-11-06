NUGEN Audio Releases Version 2 of Visualizer Audio Analysis Suite

LEEDS, U.K. -- Nov. 4, 2014 -- NUGEN Audio today announced the launch of version 2 of Visualizer, the company's industry-leading audio analysis suite and real-time comparison toolset designed for high-end audio professionals. Ideal for music mixing and mastering as well as audio post-production, Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single tool -- now available as a plug-in or a stand-alone version. The standardized reference set of professional tools is designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and leverage the success of others. With version 2, Visualizer features numerous user interface enhancements in response to customer input, and is now available in a version supporting Avid Pro Tools HDX as well as a stand-alone configuration.

"Visualizer version 2 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our thousands of existing users, as well as the Avid community, by including many highly requested user interface features and the latest techniques for comparative audio analysis and usability. In fact, this version is our first Pro Tools HDX plug-in," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Through more flexible use of display real estate and more robust diagnostic power, Visualizer is now the most powerful single analysis tool on the market. Engineers can access precisely the information they need, when they need it, and with no unnecessary clutter."

Visualizer Version 2 now includes a fully resizable interface, enabling users to set up the exact screen configuration to suit their individual workflows. A new multiview feature enables engineers to compare multiple sources using a single plug-in, and a new difference view shows the contrast of two input signals. Visual "solo" controls for all views enable rapid switching to full screen mode and highly efficient in-depth investigation of individual analysis views.

In addition, Visualizer now includes a moveable vectorscope boundary to further enhance view configuration, and a new Correlation by Frequency view for analyzing how certain frequencies can affect correlation.

Visualizer now works with the NUGEN Audio "Send" plug-in to allow two sources to be overlaid or compared, for example, to reveal differences clearly before or after the mastering chain or for notching out.

With version 2, Visualizer is available as a stand-alone application that works outside of the DAW/NLE environment. Visualizer version 2 is also available in a hybrid HDX version designed for power users of Pro Tools HDX systems.

Visualizer version 2 is now available at a suggested retail price of $199, and $249 for the Pro Tools HDX version. Customers who have purchased Visualizer in the three-month grace period since Aug. 1 are entitled to a free upgrade; other existing users may upgrade their Visualizer licenses for $99, or for $149 to upgrade to the Pro Tools HDX Version. Information about Visualizer and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-Visualizer_version2.jpg

Photo Caption: NUGEN Audio Visualizer Version 2

Follow NUGEN Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/nugenaudio

https://twitter.com/NUGENAudio