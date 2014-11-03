CueScript Brings the Fireworks to the BPS/Panasonic Varicam Open House November 5

LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, 2014 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to participate in the upcoming BPS Panasonic VariCam Open House, to be held on Wednesday, November 5 (Fireworks Night in the UK) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BPS (Broadcast & Production Services) Open House, in association with The Guild of Television Cameramen, will take place at the Hampton Court Palace in The Garden Room. Executives from CueScript will be on hand to demo a variety of the company’s latest products from its CSM and EMC lines of prompter displays and monitors, as well as accessories.

CueScript’s products will be shown alongside of many of BPS’ top-tier broadcast manufacturers including Atomos, Fujinon, Panasonic, Steadicam, Tiffen and many others. BPS signed on to be CueScript’s distributor in the UK, assuming distribution rights for all CueScript products in that region.

Established in 2003, BPS is one of Europe’s leading broadcast and pro-audio distributors, with a growing list of reputable clients to serve. Over the years BPS has built strong relationships with some of the biggest manufacturers in the broadcast industry. In 2006, BPS built a headquarters in Hampton, Middlesex, creating one of the UK’s largest showrooms for broadcast equipment and enabling fast delivery of products throughout the world.

CueScript’s offerings at the event include the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15”, 17” and 19” models), geared towards a range of live and studio production productions and its newly launched EMC line (available in 15” and 17” models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications.

For more information about CueScript’s products at BPS, visit http://www.bps-tv.co.uk/.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.