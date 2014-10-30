FSR Extends Line of Table Box Offerings With Introduction of T3-DV2S

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, adds to its family of Table Box products with the launch of its new T3-DV2S Table Box unit. This new solution is intended for single users where convenient access to HD HDMI video/audio source input, and AC power sources is required. The T3-DV2S allows users to power and connect their laptop or any HDMI source to an external video display and house sound systems as well as connect with network, phone lines and other AV system infrastructure.

All T3-DV2S models are HD ready with an HDMI pass-through connector, standard grounded AC outlet and openings for two keystone snap-in connectors. The two keystone openings, supplied with two blanks, can be populated with a variety of snap-in connectors including network, telephone, RCA or mini stereo audio, to custom configure the units to suit unlimited applications. A large selection of keystone style snap-in connectors, including USB DC powered charging stations to charge digital mobile devices, are available separately from FSR.

“FSR is always working hard to offer our customers in the professional audio/video markets innovative and reliable solutions that meet a variety of needs,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are proud to be able to grow our popular family of Table Box solutions with the addition of the new T3-DV2S. These new models, fitting a 3 1⁄2-inch round opening, are not only stylish with round and square covers available in black, brass or aluminum to blend with the décor, but the small footprint provides an un-obtrusive solution to any interior. AND, they are HD ready!”

There are options for one or two button momentary switches / bi-color LED arrangements on the cover bezel that enable user control input and status indication for an external control system application. Screw down terminals are provided for fast, convenient cable termination.

As always, all FSR products are made of durable materials in the USA.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com

