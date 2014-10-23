Tedial Expands North American Operations

Denver, CO – Tedial, a well-established software company specializing in Media Asset Management (MAM) and Business Process Workflow has named Ben Higley Shaver as manager of pre-sales engineering and support for the North American operation. Jay Batista, Tedial’s general manager, US operations announced the appointment noting that Ben will soon be joined by additional staff to accommodate the Company’s growth in the region.

Ben, a 20-year veteran of the Broadcast, Media and Entertainment Industry, will be responsible for ensuring customers receive the highest level of pre-and post sales support possible for Tedial’s world-class MAM and software solutions.

According to Batista, “We are exceptionally pleased to have Ben join our organization. North America is a prime market for our next-generation enterprise-level IT solutions and Ben’s in-depth industry experience coupled with his unprecedented technical and communications skills will be an advantage to our customers and fundamental to our growing success in this vast region. ”

Ben has earned a reputation as an expert in today’s modern IT centric broadcast technology, software and workflow integrations and implementation. He brings with him a varied background in wireless communications, including systems engineering work in RF, ATSC, media transformation and quality control. His career includes extensive experience in systems design, integration, technical project management, customer support and installation of broadcast and OTT/VoD facilities for major networks in North America. Previous to his appointment at Tedial he held positions in major corporations on a global scale, including Harris Broadcast Communications, AmberFin and Qualcomm.

Ben can be reached at Bshaver@tedial.com .

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and other media organizations. Tedial has over ten years’ experience and has grown to over 80 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visit www.tedial.com.

Tedial contact:

Jay Batista

Email: jay.batista@tedial.com

Tel: +1 (262) 292-1899

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email: kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell: +1-914-263-0613