Artel Video Systems to Showcase DigiLink Media Transport Capabilities at SMPTE 2014

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 30, 2014 -- At SMPTE 2014, booth 105, Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, will showcase JPEG 2000 compression functionality, broadcast video-over-IP, and integrated signal routing capability on its flagship DigiLink media transport platform. Recently honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability, the company's JPEG 2000 solution is designed to simplify and lower the costs associated with transporting broadcast-quality media across terrestrial networks.

"With the advent of new transport and interoperability standards for transporting JPEG 2000 streams, more and more broadcasters are migrating toward using IP-based media networks for video transport," said Richard Dellacanonica, president at Artel Video Systems. "At SMPTE 2014, we will demonstrate why DigiLink is a perfect fit for these broadcast applications. Attendees can stop by our booth for a live demo, which will showcase the DigiLink platform's unmatched flexibility, reliability, ease of use and configuration, and cost-effectiveness."

DigiLink is currently deployed by major telcos and broadcasters around the world. Renowned for its reliability, high performance, and ease of use, DigiLink is available off-the-shelf for immediate delivery, and includes a five-year warranty, free firmware upgrades, and free lifetime technical support, eliminating the need for ongoing service level agreement costs.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on the DigiLink media platform providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events.