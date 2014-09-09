Volicon and Nexidia to Co-host Webinar on Closed-Captioning Quality Compliance Rules and Solutions

Sept. 23 Webinar Featuring Turner Broadcasting's Ken Brady Will Outline New FCC Rules, Examine Real-World Deployment of Automated Compliance Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Sept. 8, 2014 -- Volicon and Nexidia today announced that they will co-host a webinar on practical solutions for closed-captioning and video description compliance. The one-hour event, which begins at 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 23, will feature Ken Brady, senior vice president of media technology and operations at Turner Broadcasting, as a guest speaker. Brady will join Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon, and Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division, to discuss recent closed-captioning legislation, solutions available for monitoring closed-captioning quality, and how a large network can both achieve compliance and improve the customer's experience while controlling costs.

The webinar will provide background on the new and improved FCC rules published in February 2014 to guide video programmers and video programming distributors (VPDs) on closed-captioning quality, and will then go on to detail the specifics governing pre-recorded, live, and near-live programming. Brady, Sachs, and Lanham will describe practical, proven tools that help to ensure compliance with these rules, highlighting an automated closed-caption compliance solution jointly created by Volicon and Nexidia. Brady will explain how Turner Broadcasting has implemented this solution.

"Though the rules introduced by the FCC earlier this year have yet to be finalized, their publication makes it clear that video programmers and VPDs must not only pursue best-practice arrangements with their captioning providers, but also deploy their own automated monitoring and correction tools to ensure the final captioning experience," said Sachs. "We'll outline a straightforward solution that reduces the cost and complexity of maintaining compliance as these rules come into full effect."

The closed-captioning quality monitoring solution from Volicon and Nexidia automatically extracts closed captions, determines if the caption file matches the media and is properly aligned, identifies any missing or incorrect caption segments anywhere in the file, and verifies the presence of video descriptions. When captions are incorrectly timed, the solution can automatically align the captions.

"Whether they need to avoid regulatory entanglement or to improve the viewer experience, video programmers and VPDs will require some form of solution for closed-captioning compliance," said Lanham. "Rather than throw personnel at this problem, they can employ more efficient and cost-effective automated monitoring and correction tools to ensure the quality of the final captioning experience. Working with Volicon, we've leveraged our technologies to optimize this process."

Online registration for the webinar is available at https://www4.gotomeeting.com/register/693454751.

Information about Nexidia and the company's product line is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Volicon and its complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

