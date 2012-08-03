Calrec Audio IBC2012 Product Preview

Stand 8.C58

Company Overview

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 40 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com and www.community.calrec.com.

Calrec Products at IBC2012

Hydra2 -- Third-Party Integration Demos

At IBC2012, Calrec will showcase Hydra2's ability to interact with third-party control and production automation equipment. To give broadcasters a sense of Hydra2's potential as a networking solution, Calrec will exhibit its equipment in a scenario akin to how it would be used in an actual production environment.

Demonstrating the Calrec Serial Protocol will be a Ross switcher emulator in conjunction with Ross Overdrive technology, which will allow for visibility into and third-party control over a number of Calrec audio console settings such as fader position, PFL and cut control for paths on faders, routing to auxes from faders, output level control for auxes, routing to mains from faders, main output level/fader control, and LB/RB input switching for paths on faders.

The SW-P-08 protocol will incorporate a variety of third-party router panels -- including Evertz, Nvision, and LSB's Virtual Studio Manager (VSM) -- to demonstrate remote control over input-to-output crosspoint patching. In addition to direct routing of physical inputs to outputs, it can also route to and from a console DSP via Calrec's Hydra Patchbays.

Artemis Light Audio Console

Calrec will demonstrate Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin(TM)2/Hydra2 audio consoles. New for IBC2012, the Artemis Light introduces a new compact processing rack dedicated to delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact yet extremely powerful and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.

Apollo Audio Console

Calrec's Apollo audio console is also being showcased at the IBC2012 show. Apollo provides unsurpassed processing power and a control surface with displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status. Calrec understands that in the fast-paced environment of live broadcast television, users need to have more control at their fingertips. Apollo's ergonomic design makes two layers of channels available simultaneously, a feature unmatched by competing platforms.

The Calrec Apollo console relies on Bluefin(TM)2, the next generation of Calrec's trademark Bluefin high-density signal processing system, to provide unrivalled resources. Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1,020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs, and 48 auxes.

Company Quote:

"Audio systems must meet international broadcasters' increasing demands for more versatility and integration," said Henry Goodman, head of sales and marketing of Calrec. "They must therefore give greater consideration to their networks as a whole. Our Hydra2 demo at IBC will showcase this and illustrate how efficiently those networks can be controlled."