R.L. Drake SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Booth 1710

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2014, R.L. Drake, a leading global provider of digital and analog cable, digital signage, and MPEG encoding systems, will demonstrate its new PEG-NE24-IP encoder and EEG-QIP electronic enterprise guide, which bring increased efficiency and reliability to cable TV operations.

New Product Introductions

PEG-NE24-IP Single HD-SDI MPEG Encoder

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Drake will demonstrate for the first time its PEG-NE24-IP, a new stand-alone, single HD-SDI input MPEG-2 and H.264 digital encoder designed to support public, education, and government (PEG) channels carrying local public access, school event, and municipal government programming. The new encoder is expected to ship in Q4 of 2014.

Using the PEG-NE24-IP encoder, operators can efficiently transport SD and HD video and audio signals over existing HFC networks, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated links or bandwidth-hungry analog sub-band solutions. The encoder sends signals from a local origination site back to the headend or hub location, so they can be multiplexed and broadcast, making it ideal for multipoint distribution applications. The PEG-NE24-IP can produce both HD and a secondary SD program from one single HD source through an SFP interface that includes copper and fiber output options, depending on the SFP module chosen by the user.

Powered by a separate 110V AC power unit, the PEG-NE24-IP encoder provides operators with a small, modular, desktop solution that is compact, cost-effective, and reliable.

EEG-QIP Electronic Enterprise Guide for Hospitality Applications

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Drake will launch the EEG-QIP, which provides MSOs with a reliable, cost-effective solution for producing programming guides for TVs without set-top boxes. Ideal for hospitality applications, the EEG-QIP allows operators to create and deliver a simple programming guide to TVs with clear-QAM tuners or properly mapped DTAs utilizing existing guide data. The unit automatically refreshes the guide information every five seconds and provides branded information to guests to improve the hotel TV service experience. Featuring a low total cost of ownership, this new solution opens up new revenue sources for operators and helps strengthen relationships with hotel management.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Ohio, R.L. Drake is an American cable TV institution that has been designing and building innovative end-to-end communications systems and video engineering components for over 65 years. Drake Digital headends are deployed in demanding locations worldwide. Commercial, government, and MSO customers of all sizes use Drake Digital systems. Drake arms multichannel service providers with the technical solutions they need to effectively compete in the residential, enterprise, and hospitality environments.

