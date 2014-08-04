Media Group International Opens A New Training Academy

From September 2014, leading systems integrator Media Group International (MGI) will help broadcast professionals bridge the gap between traditional broadcast infrastructure and IT by delivering high quality training courses from its new Training Academy in Dubai.

Headed by Training Manager Joe MacQuarrie, an official ACSR Trainer who has recently joined MGI from Avid Technology Europe, the MGI Training Academy will provide the burgeoning Middle East broadcast industry with a unique educational opportunity. This unique facility will give broadcast professionals and engineers in the region access to a range of courses that focus on technical and operational systems and highlight how to use new technology in the most efficient way.

"As an Award-winning company with a deep understanding of broadcast and IT infrastructures and long-standing relationships with many of the industry's key manufacturers, MGI is ideally placed to deliver the highly specialised training courses that our industry needs." says MGI's Managing Director, John Aslett. "Technology is advancing at a rapid pace and broadcasters who stay on top of these changes stand to benefit enormously, both in terms of time saved and creativity unleashed."

Based in Studio City, the MGI Training Academy incorporates classroom facilities; a student lounge; a central apparatus room; a visualisation, pre-build, testing and acceptance area for projects, and two multi-use conference/training rooms that can be used for breakout workflow discussions or additional classroom exercises.

The Academy’s schedule of day and evening courses will encompass Project Related Technical Training for existing customers and public courses. Bespoke workflow design, training and consultancy are also included in MGI’s holistic approach, with courses provided either at the Academy or on location at a customer's facility.

"In addition to courses on all Avid solutions, an example of the type of bespoke course we are developing is the Cisco Networking Boot Camp for Broadcast Engineers, which runs from October 5 to 9, 2014," says Training Manager Joe MacQuarrie. "The course will be delivered by MGI's Jim White, (CCIE) and a Cisco Certified Instructor with many years' experience building networks specifically for TV. Although it covers the essential parts of the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) curriculum, the course also comes with a unique twist because we have enhanced the content so that it better meets the needs of today’s broadcaster. Pertinent topics like how to network broadcast systems are introduced, while less relevant subjects like Frame Relay have been removed."

The Academy is also working with the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) to deliver its foundational courses, as well as offering authorised training for many different manufacturers in the broadcast industry.

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

Media Group International

Media Group International (MGI) is an award-winning media broadcast and communications systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor and multisensory environments. MGI provides solutions from safeguarding national security, such as in government operations, to creating the best educational venues in museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

Media Group International won the Digital Studio award for ‘System Integrator of the Year’ in March 2014. The company also holds ISO 9001:2008 certification, the world’s most recognised quality management standard. It is the first company of its kind to receive the prestigious accolade within the Middle East region, guaranteeing customers world-class quality assured products.

