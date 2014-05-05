Tekserve Named Adobe Creative Cloud Reseller for Education Market

Solutions Provider Will Offer New Device Licensing Option for Classrooms and Labs

NEW YORK CITY, MAY 5, 2014 - Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals in a variety of markets, is proud to announce that as of May 1, it has received certification as an Adobe®Creative Cloud™ reseller for the education and non-profit markets. Geared for easy centralized deployment and administration by IT professionals, Creative Cloud for Education provides staff and students access to the same creative and production tools that professionals use commercially around the world in all areas of media and communication applications.

With this certification, Tekserve is able to tap into its breadth of experience creating and deploying workflow solutions in the Media, Entertainment and Publishing markets and provide the highest level of expertise and service to its education customers seeking to offer students the best and most appropriate technology to enhance their studies.

“Tekserve is a firm believer in supporting the next generation of creative professionals through education and by offering educators Adobe Creative Cloud, the infrastructure required and the support, we are enabling them to create a learning environment that mirrors one that students will face in the real world,” says Matt Cohen, Principal, Tekserve. “Our vast experience with enterprise workflows and technology infrastructure solutions for pro video, broadcast and publishing companies makes Tekserve an ideal partner for designing and deploying a school’s Creative Cloud needs. We look forward to working with customers in this market.”

In addition, Tekserve will also be offering Adobe’s new device licensing option for Creative Cloud, which assigns a license to each computer rather than to each user. This new option streamlines the learning process, allowing multiple students to interact with the same application on a single computer. Students, faculty and staff receive access to the latest creative apps for design, web, video, and photography, right on their desktop.

Creative Cloud for education will be available through Tekserve via the Adobe Value Incentive Plan (VIP), a subscription-based licensing program designed for educational institutions of all sizes. The program is also applicable to non-profit organizations.

In addition to being an Adobe Creative Cloud Reseller for education, Tekserve is also an Adobe Pro Video Gold Partner for commercial Creative Cloud customers and one of the few Adobe AnywhereTM Authorized System Integrators nationwide.

For more information about Tekserve’s Adobe solutions, please visit:

http://www.tekserve.com/tekserve_vendors/adobe/

About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community.