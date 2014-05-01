DAS Announces Lineup of Experts and Case Studies from a Variety of Professions

Los Angeles, CA - AMIA continues to add to an incomparable lineup of experts set to present at its acclaimed Digital Asset Symposium (DAS). DAS will be held on May 15 & 16, 2014 at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, CA.

DAS is a unique approach that brings together experts from a broad range of institutions and disciplines at the corner where theory and real world experience meet. Understanding that each phase of the digital life cycle impacts the next, DAS explores the different systems used by a variety of practitioners dealing with similar digital challenges. The lineup includes leading experts and focused case studies from studios, entertainment, religious education, production, curation, law and law enforcement. DAS unfolds in an atmosphere of insightful discussions of current projects and the lessons learned along the way. Additional presenters and case studies are being announced weekly.

Law Enforcement Case Study: A Conversation About Authentication

In partnership with LEVA

Jim Hoerricks, Senior Forensic Video Analyst for the Los Angeles Police Department

Law enforcement agencies face incredible challenges as they manage an avalanche of data, video, images, records and nowhere is the need for authentication more important. Jim Hoerricks is a nationally recognized expert in audio, video and image analyst, instructor and best-selling author. Jim will explore the difficulties challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in authenticating and managing massive amounts of digital media within strict legal policies.

Do You Understand Your Digital Liability?

Adam Grant, Apert, Barr & Grant, APLC

Grant, an expert in mobile app law as well as online and digital privacy, will discuss current issues regarding information gathering and privacy case law. He will explore what people need to be aware of now, based on what is coming up in the future, and how to best prepare. The future being whatever case law is currently in litigation or pending.

Archive and Preservation Case Study: Building an Archive-Centric DAM

Rabbi Elkanah Shmotkin, Executive Director for Jewish Educational Media

For the past several years, J.E.M. has been working to build an access system for their archive of video and audio content that could handle all of their metadata needs, as well as be actively used in their research and production environments. The Rabbi will discuss the systems purpose, different file formats used, metadata searching, ability to playback, get user permissions and how the new system dramatically cut down their research and production time.

Law Enforcement: A Case Study in the Challenges Digital Evidence Management

Laura Futrell, Forensic Consultant and DNA Analyst for Santa Clara Police Department

Laura Futrell explores real world issues in dealing with digital forensic evidence, from downloading video interviews, storing mass amounts of crime scene photos, working with the internal IT department and the challenges of online sharing of evidence with the District Attorney.

Miramax: A Keynote Case Study on Digital Rights Management

Denise Evans, Vice President of IT at Miramax and Thomas Coleman, CTO of Film Track

This keynote case study will focus on how after Disney sold Miramax in 2010, an asset management system was developed for their sales team to easily access, gather and track rights to every film in the Disney catalog. Presented with Film Track.

A Conversation About Curation in Digital Archive Management

Tyler Leshney, Executive VP of Corporate Strategy and Development

Leshney will focus on 'Information Curation' solutions that are both strategic and indispensible in providing staffing resources, cost management tools, technology platforms and even storage facilities which allow people to solve problems that few vendors are able to address. He will address how to manage the information in digital format, digitize your print assets, tagging and metadata ready to make your digital information more accessible.

Sessions and case studies announced earlier include:

* Flexibility, Inventiveness and Creativity: A Case Study in Data Centric Storytelling

Jacob Rosenberg (Bandito Bros) and Tom Vice (nextLAB)

* Where Has All the Content Gone?

Tom Coughlin in partnership with Creative Storage, Entertainment Storage Alliance

* Digital Rights: Navigating Copyright in a Digital World

Eric J. Schwartz (partner, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp)

Registration is now open for DAS. Tickets are available at www.DAS2014.org. The two day event includes all panels, case studies, and two cocktail receptions.

Industry partners include; American Cinema Editors, Creative Storage Alliance, Law Enforcement Video Association, Media & Entertainment Services Alliance, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, Deluxe, LAC Group, Reflex Technologies and Digital Cinema Society.

For further information, visit www.DAS2014.org.

About DAS

DAS addresses the full life cycle of the media asset - from content creation to rights management to assuring asset preservation - with speakers and case studies that address what works in the real world. Each part of the life cycle impacts the next and DAS is the only place where everyone is part of the conversation - content creators, post-production, systems designers, archives, asset managers - where commercial meets nonprofit and corporate meets public.

About AMIA

As the world's largest international association of professional media archivists, AMIA is uniquely poised to bring together a broad range of experts. Members represent film studios, corporate and national archives, historical societies, labs, post production, universities, footage libraries and more. Because of this diverse membership, AMIA provides an opportunity to interact with every facet of the field and a single forum to address the best ways to preserve our media assets.

