EditShare Storage v7 Pushes the Boundaries of Shared Storage Features and Performance

Landmark release features Quality of Service Reservations, Active Directory Single Sign-On and support for 40-Gigabit Ethernet

Boston, MA — March 31, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, will reveal its latest – and most advanced – shared storage platform, EditShare Storage v7, at NAB 2014 (booth SL5709).

Built on the newest, high-performance Linux kernel, EditShare Storage v7 delivers higher stream counts, higher total throughput and smoother operation than ever before. The enhanced operating system incorporates a new Quality of Service (QoS) system that allows authorized users to reserve bandwidth for high-priority real-time activities such as capture and playout. At the network level, EditShare Storage v7 introduces support for Active Directory Single Sign-On (SS0) as well as the SMB2 networking protocol, enabling uncompressed 4K over 40-Gigabit Ethernet as well as improved performance with standard 1-Gigabit and 10-Gigabit connections.

The new v7 release also includes a completely revamped “EditShare Connect” client application with many new high-value features including “Project Profiles,” an innovation that lets users and administrators define groups of Media Spaces that should get mounted for different projects; support for using AFP-mounted spaces as Final Cut Pro X SAN Volumes, giving FCP X editors the ability to store “Libraries,” “Events” and “Projects” on high performance central storage; and localization support for virtually any language.

“This is a massive development in shared storage workflow management and will set the bar for what to expect in shared storage workflows,” states Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. “We have always come up with something innovative for NAB, but this is the biggest technology introduction we have shown to date.”

New EditShare Storage v7 Features in Detail

• Within EditShare Storage v7 is a powerful new Quality of Service/Bandwidth Reservation system that integrates with EditShare Flow, Geevs and Ark. Geevs and Flow automatically get prioritized for real-time ingest and playout, while authorized NLE editors also get the ability to reserve disk bandwidth for high-priority real-time capture and playout activities that can’t risk a dropped frame. Having the ability to reserve bandwidth lets you leverage your system’s performance to its absolute full potential, while ensuring that workstations that require real-time guaranteed performance are prioritized.

“This critically important feature means that users are assured their most important activities continue uninterrupted, while non-essential work gets automatically de-prioritized until the real-time workload becomes lighter,” explains Liebman.

• The EditShare Connect interface has been completely rewritten for EditShare Storage v7, and the changes go far beyond cosmetics. The new EditShare Connect includes many new features that have been introduced as a result of feedback from customers.

• As the name suggests, “Project Profiles” provide administrators and users with the ability to construct project-based profiles that permit the speedy mounting of just the Media Spaces – or network volumes – required for a particular assignment. Often, if editors are working on several different projects, they might be members of tens or even hundreds of media spaces, and mounting the right spaces for the right project can be a time consuming and error prone process.

“An added benefit of Project Profiles is that they allow administrators to implement consistent drive letter mapping on Windows,” adds Liebman. “This means all users always mount the same spaces with the same letter. This is essential for some NLEs and their plug-ins.”

• EditShare is the only storage solution that permits users to store FCP X “Libraries,” “Events” and “Projects” on AFP-mounted network storage volumes. This allows users of FCP X to leverage the power and reliability of EditShare network attached storage without the expense and management complexity of a SAN.

• In response to requests from its enterprise customers, EditShare has added full support for Active Directory Single Sign-On. Unlike simple password synchronization that is offered by other storage solutions, Single Sign-On enables a user to log in just once to his or her workstation, using the standard Windows or Mac login dialog. No further username or password dialog is necessary to access any aspect of the EditShare ecosystem, including EditShare Connect, Flow and AirFlow.

Liebman concludes, “Shared storage is our passion, and we continue to remain laser-focused on developing new features and technologies that allow our growing number of users to work together – faster and easier than ever before.”

Attendees to NAB can request a private demonstration to see the EditShare Storage v7 release at -http://www.editshare.com/about/about-us/book-demo-nab.

EditShare Storage – a Tiered Storage Environment with Integrated Media Asset Management

Known for its advanced project sharing capabilities for Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Lightworks and other industry-standard non-linear editors, all EditShare collaborative storage systems also feature comprehensive Flow media asset management as well as Ark backup and archiving capabilities. The flagship EditShare Flow application seamlessly integrates with EditShare shared storage, enhancing the workflow to include file ingest, scanning, logging, cataloging, automation, web-based access to clips, searching and much more. EditShare Ark provides nearline and offline backup and archiving to spinning disks and/or LTO tapes. With Flow at the front end of Ark, users can easily set backup and archive rules, search nearline and deep archives, and view proxy files before restoring full resolution media to EditShare Media Spaces.

Tremendous Performance

In addition to its comprehensive workflow tools, EditShare shared storage provides industry-leading throughput and stream counts. When working in uncompressed HD or 2K, a single 16-drive EditShare shared storage system can sustain over 700 MB/second in any combination of reading or writing. Optional SSD and 15,000-RPM SAS drive configurations are available for even greater performance.

Impressive Scalability

EditShare shared storage systems can expand in two ways: “up” via an Expansion Chassis and “out” via additional EditShare storage servers. With EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA), expanding into the petabytes is no more complicated than adding additional EditShare storage servers to the network.

EditShare NAB 2014 Press Briefing

Members of the registered press at NAB are invited to attend EditShare’s private press briefing held at its booth SL5709 on Monday, April 7 at 4:00pm. Participants should register their attendance with Anya Oskolkova, anya@zazilmediagroup.com, or via this registration form.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2014 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

