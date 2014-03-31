Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Highlights Upgraded GL Digital Fixed Link System at 2014 PBS Technology Conference

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 31, 2014 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, highlights its newly upgraded GL Digital Fixed Link System, an advanced, modular-based complete microwave fixed link system, at the PBS Technology Conference (Booth 130). Among the modules and features recently added to the GL system include PWS/A and PWS/D redundant power supplies, and the versatile SFP/4 hitless switch and mux card.



The newly upgraded GL Digital Fixed Link System is available in all Part-74 and Part-101 microwave bands from 2 to 24GHz, with data rates of up to 155 Mbps. The system can be configured as a traditional indoor system or a split system. The split system features all the RF equipment housed in a separate weatherproof outdoor unit. More than four dozen different modules are available, making it simple to fill any system requirement. The versatile MFR2 mainframe makes it easy to build configurations ranging from a basic simplex link to a sophisticated high-power, hot-standby diversity system. As new modules are introduced, backward compatibility with existing systems is maintained, making the GL Link virtually future-proof and ensuring availability of replacement modules for many years to come.



“Modular architecture makes the GL Digital Fixed Link System the most advanced and flexible microwave fixed link on the market today, and we look forward to demonstrating the new features of this state-of-the-art product at the PBS Technology Conference,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “A number of our customers requested redundant power supplies and we responded with these noteworthy upgrades.”



A pair of the new PWS/A and PWS/D modules fit into a standard MFR/2 mainframe, substantially improving reliability. The PWS/A operates on any line voltage from 85 through 264V AC. The companion DC supply, the PWS/D, runs on 18 through 75V DC. A pair of supplies may be mixed and matched within a frame for AC/DC, AC-only or DC-only operation.



The new SFP/4 card brings a wide range of functionality to the system. In addition to acting as a four-ASI-input multiplexer or demultiplexer, it can serve as a multiple-stream 1+1 hitless switch /or an ASI-to-SMPTE-310 (and reverse) converter. The SFP/4 lowers the cost of complicated systems by reducing the card count, making separate hot standby shelves obsolete.



Additional features include asymmetrical data rates in duplex links, DVB-T or DVB-S modulation, QPSK 16, 32 or 128 QAM operation, optional internal MPEG-2 encoder and decoder cards, SNMP control and a password protected front panel.



The same modules that make GL Link indoor systems so versatile work just as well with the GL Fixed Link outdoor unit (ODU). The same frequency bands are available, in simplex, duplex or even 1+1 hot standby configurations. ODUs can be pole mounted or used on a tripod with a dish antenna. For portable operation, COFDM (DVB-T) modulation is built into the UNM/3 modem card. In addition, transmit ODUs are available in power outputs up to +30 dBm.



The PBS Technology Conference is the premier annual gathering for broadcast engineers and information technology and traffic professionals, as well as general managers and senior executives, within public television worldwide. The conference serves as a forum for education, professional development and exposure to new ideas and technologies.



About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.



More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.





A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.



Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.



Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.



Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.



More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.