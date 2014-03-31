DVEO to Debut New NMS Server with Skyline's DataMiner at the 2014 NAB Show

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate a new NMS Server with DataMiner at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 7-10, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU2903.



Based on DataMiner -- the global leading and widely deployed multi-vendor network management platform -- the NMS (network management system) server enables operators to monitor and control all their DVEO streaming systems from one interface.



Designed & supplied by the vendor-independent network management system expert Skyline Communications, DataMiner is the leading multi open vendor solution for IPTV, satellite, broadcast, and cable video head end monitoring and control.



"Many of our customers have a large deployment of our unique streaming appliances," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "DataMiner makes it easy to configure and view many systems at once, and multiple users can monitor the systems remotely via PCs or mobile devices. It controls all your DVEO MultiStreamers, MPEG Gearboxes, Gearbox II’s, etc. We recommend the NMS server to all of our customers who stream video and/or audio over IP, and need a reliable way to manage multiple DVEO systems end-to-end."



The NMS Server with DataMiner features real time comprehensive alarm management, statistical reporting via web UI or delivered via e-mail, and intuitive user-definable tree navigation & intelligent system-wide searching. It is compatible with Microsoft Visio®, enabling users to create graphical presentations on-the-fly, including geographical maps, rack views, block diagrams, and of course functionality.









About Skyline Communications

Skyline Communications is the global leading supplier of multi-vendor network management solutions for the HFC broadband, satellite, IPTV and broadcast industry. Their flagship DataMiner network management platform, which received various prestigious awards, enables end-to-end integration of the most complex technical ecosystems and has been deployed by leading operators around the world.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



