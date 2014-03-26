Digital Rapids Bringing Powerful Multiscreen Media Processing and Workflow Advances to the 2014 NAB Show

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids will be showcasing the company's complete range of award-winning media transformation and workflow solutions in booth number SL5625 at the 2014 NAB Show, April 7-10 in Las Vegas.

Powering applications from revenue-expanding multiscreen distribution to post production and archive for leading media enterprises worldwide, Digital Rapids' innovative solutions enable users to more efficiently automate their video processing operations and lower their costs even while expanding their output capabilities to capitalize on the rapid growth of mobile video consumption and the ongoing evolution of IP-delivered television services.

Building on Digital Rapids' rich history as a pioneer of software-powered solutions for high-end media processing applications, the uniquely agile software architecture of their newest offerings makes it fast and painless for users to adapt their workflows to changing market dynamics and quickly integrate new technologies as they emerge and evolve -- from HEVC, MPEG-DASH and the Cloud to 4K Ultra HD and beyond.

"As pervasive as the move of consumer entertainment experiences to IP-based platforms has become, the market is still in the early stages of this shift. Business models and consumer viewing habits continue to evolve, while new technologies emerge and technical fragmentation continues despite progress in standardization efforts," said Brick Eksten, President and CEO of Digital Rapids. "Our solutions are designed to help media organizations adapt quickly to these changes and efficiently address new monetization opportunities for their content, and we're looking forward to showcasing our latest advances at the NAB Show."

Featured Solutions

Ideal for multiscreen applications from linear over-the-top (OTT) channels to high-profile live event streaming, the new StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoder builds on the proven multi-format flexibility, quality and reliability of the StreamZ Live family with increased performance, fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities. The 4000EX features rich adaptive streaming format support for reaching viewers with high-quality experiences on the broadest range of devices, while its underlying Kayak technology platform enables easy upgradability to support new features and formats.

Combining the advanced multiscreen encoding capabilities of the StreamZ Live 4000EX with simultaneous encoding for broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television applications in a single streamlined unit, the StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated multi-service encoder simplifies the convergence of core linear television and multi-platform live streaming operations -- reducing operational complexity and costs.

Recently-released extensions such as mixed-platform distributed workflows, multi-layer video mixing and expanded QC options will be showcased alongside powerful new capabilities in the enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2 automated media processing software. Powered by the Kayak platform, Transcode Manager 2 combines robust management tools and Digital Rapids' hallmarks of superior quality, efficiency and flexibility with visual workflow design; automated decision-making; rich metadata support; an extensive partner ecosystem; and a dynamic deployment model that optimizes resource utilization, minimizes management effort and reduces costs.

Kayak Media Processors for Windows Azure Media Services are also offered, bringing the powerful media transformation and workflow capabilities of the Kayak platform to the cloud. Kayak Media Processors offer cloud encoding and much more, with comprehensive content processing and workflow features from video, audio and metadata manipulation to analysis and automated decision-making.

Last but not least, the latest version of the versatile StreamZHD multi-format ingest and encoding system will be featured. Offering the industry's deepest feature set, StreamZHD provides unmatched quality, flexibility, format support and efficient automation for transforming live, tape and file-based media for applications from post production and archive to live and on-demand multiscreen distribution.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading media transformation and workflow solutions that enable the world's leading media organizations to reach expanding audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. The company combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help customers maximize the value of their video content while pursuing new revenue opportunities and new ways to reach their audiences, from the rapid growth of mobile video consumption to advances in 'television' delivery over IP. Founded in 2001, Digital Rapids is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.