Xytech Redefines Facility Management Software with the Release of MediaPulse 2014 at NAB

(Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) - Xytech, the market leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services, and video transmission industries, will debut a new version of the company's flagship MediaPulse platform at the 2014 NAB exhibition in Las Vegas. MediaPulse 2014 redefines facility management software, delivering a true end-to-end solution encompassing asset management, order management, resource management, and financial management in a configurable, platform-independent, browser-based application.

The 2014 release is the most significant to date, including hundreds of new features and dramatic performance improvements. The new features are centered on three core areas:

User Interface

SKY 2014, the platform-independent and browser-based interface for MediaPulse, now includes a complete graphical scheduling application, real time dashboards for user-defined KPIs, and a form editor to modify all screens. Allowing customers to create custom web solutions with an easy to configure, out of the box solution, SKY 2014 drives down costs and speeds user acceptance. It supports all popular operating systems, including Apple Macintosh and iOS.

The Media Order and Transmission Order modules in MediaPulse 2014 also received significant upgrades, enabling users to create complex order profiles with a simple click. In addition, a new web-deployed arrivals board has been added to the Transmission Order module, allowing thousands of users to see the status of all feeds at a glance.

System Interoperability

New adapters for Miranda, Telestream, Avid AirSpeed, and Avid Capture have been added to MediaPulse 2014, expanding integration capabilities and facilitating automated workflows involving a huge range of third party systems via Xytech's Digital Order technology. Clients can add any hardware platform to the MediaPulse ecosystem using our unique MediaPulse Adapter technology and new SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) tool.

Asset Management

The debut of MetaVault MAM (Media Asset Management system) provides a complete content backbone for the creation and storage of files, proxies, and metadata. This new functionality makes integrating multiple MAMs, including those from other vendors, into a comprehensive, federated solution a reality. As no digital strategy is complete without physical assets, MetaVault also supports easy labeling and RFID capabilities to make the management of even the most complex media libraries as efficient and effective as possible.

As Xytech continues to define the marketplace with the most innovative and client-centric products available, MediaPulse 2014 also features a new rules engine that manages notifications, labor contracts, status of orders, and trigger events.

"Our greatest asset is our relationship with our clients and their trust in us," said Greg Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of Xytech. "They know that we are keenly focused on their need for flexible, scalable solutions to the issues they face. MediaPulse 2014 increases the power of our platform and gives our customers the competitive edge they need in today's world. Things are moving fast, and Xytech is innovating faster. We are relentlessly moving forward."

Xytech is exhibiting MediaPulse 2014 at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas from April 7-10 2014, in the South Hall lower level, booth SL2428.

About Xytech

Xytech is the leading global provider of facility management software for the media and broadcast industries. For over 25 years, the world's best media services companies, broadcasters, and transmission facilities have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle, providing scheduling, automation, asset management, billing, and cost recovery in a scalable, platform-independent application. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, and the company is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).

