Ocean Matrix Introduces New HDMI to SDI Mini Converter with Looping Output

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. - January 21, 2014 -Ocean Matrix, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast video gear, today announced the availability of a new HDMI to SDI Mini Converter with Looping Output. The OMX-HDMI-SDI accepts HDMI and converts it to 2 (dual) SDI outputs with up to 8-Channels of embedded audio. Providing a quick and seamless solution, the OMX-HDMI-SDI adds SDI outputs to cameras, DVRs or any HDMI enabled device. The OMX-HDMI-SDI can also add SDI to computers or video projectors with HDMI or DVI via a HDMI to DVI adapter.





“We saw the need to provide a simple cost effective broadcast quality HDMI to SDI Converter,” said Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Ocean Matrix. “The compact size and high quality conversion of the OMX-HDMI-SDI fills this gap especially for field monitoring or a quick behind rack solution.”



The Ocean Matrix HDMI to SDI Mini Converter is available for pre-order now and is expected to start shipping on February 1. To learn more about the OMX-HDMI-SDI and other Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.







About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix is both a manufacturer and importer of cost effective interface solutions for video & Pro-AV users. Our in-house engineers evaluate every product with state-of-the-art test equipment to ensure quality results at the lowest possible cost. Every Ocean Matrix product features a 1-Year Product Warranty.



Ocean Matrix is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.