ALT Systems Appoints New Director of Sales

(SUN VALLEY, Calif.) - ALT Systems, a full-service systems integrator and workflow solutions provider, has appointed Michael Ogorek to the new role of director of sales. Ogorek will be responsible for managing sales activities for all of ALT Systems' products and services including Autodesk(®) Creative Finishing products, Colorfront's on-set dailies solutions, game development packages, compositing, editing, color correction, restoration, data storage, networking, rendering, archiving and large format film recording solutions.



"We're constantly growing our portfolio of creative solutions, and Mike brings the specific experience we need to ensure this happens the right way," says Jon Guess, president of ALT Systems. "This move further solidifies our position at the forefront of entertainment media workflow processes. Mike has the skillset and ability to make sure our clients get the services they need."



Ogorek brings 25 years of sales experience in the entertainment technology industry to ALT Systems. Most recently, he served as Autodesk's Territory Manager for the western region of the United States. Prior to that, he gained additional experience at such companies as Quantel, Sony Broadcast & Professional Group, and JVC. Ogorek began his career training businesses in the use of post-production systems and naturally transitioned to managing sales as he excelled at working with customers.



"Simply put, ALT Systems is a fundamentally customer-centric company," says Ogorek. "That's the foundation for their success, and how they look at every part of the strategic business and technical equation. As the company continues to grow, I look forward to working with our great team to continue that fundamental approach. Simplifying complex processes for clients is ALT Systems' core strength, and I'm excited to be a part of that."



For more information, visit altsystems.com.