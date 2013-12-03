FSR's GV Expo / GovComm13 Exhibition Plans Offer Something for Everyone

Washington, DC – FSR, leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, will command an audience at this year’s co-located Government Video Expo / GovComm13 shows in Washington, DC (Booth 522). This year, attendees in the government and military fields will get a first-hand look at the company’s new Digital Ribbon mega-bandwidth HDMI cables, FRK Fire-Resistant Floor Box System, DR-Sock Cable Pulling Tool and HuddleVU multi-user collaboration system.

“We are excited to bring our newly expanded and varied lines of products to the government and military market at this year’s GV Expo / GovComm13 co-located shows,” said FSR president Jan Sandri. “Our industry award-winning products, such as our Digital Ribbon Cables that were singled-out earlier this year at InfoComm 2013, and our other product families are must-haves for these professionals working in the broadcast, Pro AV and installation markets. We look forward to showcasing our reliable and diverse lines and new technology solutions to this important and ever growing market.”

Based upon a proprietary composite technology, FSR’s Digital Ribbon Cables offer users the capacity to carry 1080p and 4k x 2k HDMI signals up to 325 feet, nearly twice that of other “extended” solutions, with crystal clear accuracy. The product’s ultra-simple, fast installation (just pull and plug), and money-saving ability to operate without transmitters or receivers add to its appeal.

The company’s new FRK Fire-Resistant Floor Box Systemexpands the versatility of its floor box line by providing enhanced, fire-resistant versions of its existing products. FRK kits are UL listed and comply with UL 263 Fire Resistance Ratings. Systems are available in a number of configurations, available online at the company’s website.

FSR’s new DR-SOCK is a handy and affordable cable-pulling tool designed to simplify and accelerate every installation requiring cables and connectors. Intended for every installer’s toolbox, DR-SOCK is pre-assembled, easily accessible in frustration-proof packaging, and re-useable. It protects cables and connectors from being damaged by taking the stress off the connection points while pulling through a conduit. The design opens up to 1.25 inches, and features brightly colored sleeve tips to enable easy identification, and a steel ring to allow quick and positive attachment of a pull snake. DR-SOCK can be used to safely pull FSR's new Digital Ribbon Cables as well as others with connector shells.

The HuddleVU collaboration system allows for multiple users to share and view their laptops, tablets, and smart phone screens on a main display. Unlike conventional presentation systems, anyone participating can be a presenter or an audience member at any given time at the push of a button. LED's indicate which user is currently live and when the system is busy.

As always, all FSR products are made of durable materials in the USA.

