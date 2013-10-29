Bannister Lake and Key Code Media Team Up for Social Media Integration

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, October 29, 2013 – Bannister Lake Software, the leading provider of automated broadcast display solutions, announced a new business partnership with turnkey digital media communication systems industry leader, Key Code Media, at SMPTE 2013 in Hollywood.

The agreement covers Bannister Lake’s innovative social media integration, cloud-based content management, automated data entry solutions, and tight graphic engine integration. Key Code Media will incorporate these into their systems for Broadcast, Corporate video and digital signage applications.

Michael Kammes, Director of Technology and Marketing for Key Code Media commented, “We are particularly excited about the opportunities for social media integration, where we have many customers looking for an affordable and easy to use solution they can implement quickly. Bannister Lake’s TweetOut Nano fits perfectly.”

About Key Code Media

Key Code Media is the West Coast leader of selling digital video and audio workflow solutions. Leading vendors include Avid Technology, Apple, Sony, Panasonic, Harris, JVC, Grass Valley, Newtek, Facilis, AJA, Adobe, Sierra Video, Kramer, Leader and HP. Offices are located in Burbank, Santa Monica, Irvine, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago.

About Bannister Lake Software Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for Broadcast Television, Cable, Satellite and audio visual applications worldwide. Our display solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure, automating the process of data entry for video graphics display and improving the productivity of your organization. Visit Bannister Lake online: www.bannisterlake.com