Video Clarity Systems to Support Unique 4K/UHD Demo at SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

ClearView Players to Enable Side-by-Side Comparison of 4K Processing and Scaling Technologies on Multiple Displays During the SMPTE 2013 Symposium

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Oct. 16, 2013 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality-assessment and analysis systems, today announced that its ClearView Extreme 4K video-quality analyzer and ClearView players will be used in a first-of-a-kind 4K/UHD demo room organized for the SMPTE 2013 Symposium titled "Next-Generation Imaging Formats: More, Faster, and Better Pixels." The one-day symposium will take place on Oct. 21 in Hollywood, Calif., with the complementary 4K/UHD demo area remaining open through Oct. 23. The Symposium is offered in conjunction with the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition held Oct. 22-24.

Designed by Insight Media to showcase the growing maturity of 4K/UHD in professional and consumer markets, the demo will employ Video Clarity's ClearView systems to feed source material for side-by-side comparisons of the latest High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding format and 4K scaling/upconversion technologies from leading display and signal processing vendors.

"At Video Clarity we focus on developing solutions in advance of market needs, and we are proud to be one of the few companies with a full line of products that can address formats all the way up to 4K/60p," said Adam Schadle, vice president of Video Clarity. "The ClearView Extreme 4K made its debut at the SMPTE Annual Conference a year ago, and since then our ClearView technology has been embraced by major networks and manufacturers, including most of the industry leaders taking part in this exciting 4K/UHD demo."

Demonstrations will showcase various image processing and scaling engines and their ability to produce 4K/UHD content from lower-resolution sources, as well as the low bit rates and high quality enabled by the new HEVC codec when used to facilitate 4K content delivery. For the upconversion demos, all participants will show a "test reel" authored by Technicolor in a side-by-side comparison. The same content will be used to showcase the advantages of HEVC for 4K distribution.

Because Video Clarity's ClearView players provide 100 percent uncompressed content, this event will give attendees a unique opportunity to make true apples-to-apples visual comparisons of upconverted and HEVC-encoded/decoded 4K content against the native 4K source material. The high quality of processed images is expected to show that neither the lack of native 4K content nor the challenge of delivering 4K content to the home need be an obstacle to broader adoption of 4K/UHD technologies, workflows, and distribution models.

The UHD/4K demonstration room will feature companies including Sony, Samsung, Canon, Quantel, Colorfront, Cisco, Elemental Technologies, Rovi, and Altera. Throughout the demo and on the exhibition floor, Video Clarity will offer hands-on demonstrations of the ClearView Extreme 4K analyzer and its ability to play back and compare two uncompressed 4K (3840 X 2160) sequences at up to 60 Hz in real time.

The Video Clarity system allows users to import and play A/V sequence files to compare processed video to original sources with new 8- and 10-bit high-resolution displays, and also to test for perceptual video quality. For assessment of both perceptual quality and the performance of video and audio, the ClearView product line includes three full-reference scoring methods or scales, all of which are based on algorithms that have been developed to estimate perceived quality in a precise way. The results of those algorithms are then correlated against correctly produced subjective data under ITU-R BT.500.12, yielding a perceptual measure of subjective quality.

