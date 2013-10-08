DVEO Selected for Streaming Media 100: The One Hundred Companies that Matter Most in Online Video

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has been selected for the Streaming Media 100 -- Streaming Media magazine's annual list of the "100 Companies that Matter Most in Online Video".



DVEO will demonstrate their newest video streaming technology at TelcoVision 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 24-25, in booth 613 -- and at the Streaming Media West conference in Huntington Beach, California, November 19-20, in booth 207.



"As the number of companies in our space has grown, we've narrowed the purview of the Streaming Media 100 to focus exclusively on what we call 'the enablers'," said Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. "The companies in the Streaming Media 100 are the technology leaders and innovators that make it possible for video publishers in all verticals -- entertainment, education, enterprise, and government -- to get their content to their viewers efficiently and effectively, and to maximize ROI to boot."



"We began with a list of more than 250 companies, then asked Streaming Media’s editorial and publishing staff to rank each one on a scale of 1 (doesn’t belong on the list at all) to 5 (absolutely must be on the list if the list is to have any credibility)," Schumacher-Rasmussen continued. "After the votes were cast, only three companies averaged a perfect 5, and every company in the final 100 averaged at least a 2.5. To give you a sense of the spread, all of the companies in the top 50 scored at least a 3.3. These are truly the cream of the crop in our industry."



"We are very proud to be recognized by Streaming Media," said stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Becoming one of the Streaming Media 100 reinforces our position as a rapidly growing player in the streaming industry. We sell over 75 innovative streaming video products -- including solutions for streaming, encoding, decoding, transcoding, time shifting, webcasting live events, distributing video streams over poor internet connections, and more. We provide one of the broadest, and most unique, streaming media product lines for Telco TV, IPTV, cable TV, Mobile DTV, corporations, and schools."







DVEO is a trademark of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815