Vimond Media Solutions Unveils Online TV Stand-Alone Products for Facilities That Don't Need End-to-End Solution

Broadcasters, Content Holders, and Operators Can Now Buy Only the Components They Need

BERGEN, Norway -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Vimond Media Solutions today announced a suite of new modular, stand-alone products based on the Vimond Platform for online TV deployment, offering a new way for broadcasters, content holders, and operators to access the capabilities of its award-winning online video platform. Instead of purchasing the entire Vimond solution, they now have the option of buying only the components required to complete their service. With today's announcement, Vimond has become the first such provider in the industry to offer a component-based solution in addition to an end-to-end one.

"The Vimond Platform offers unmatched capabilities for creating an online TV service. Even so, we have seen that many broadcasters and operators have tried to enter the OTT and TV Everywhere market by building services on their own. They've reached a point where they want to keep some of their homegrown components, but they need help with others such as video flow, ingest, playout, or content management," said Glenn S. Pedersen, chief technology officer of Vimond Media Solutions. "Our new modular products meet the growing demand for stand-alone tools to build certain features, so broadcasters can get just what they need in order to round out their online offerings."

In keeping with its philosophy of open APIs and a flexible, modular platform, Vimond is making products available to ensure customers have even greater flexibility in their online video distribution. These products already include Vimond Cross Resume, which collects all end-user logins in a database, enabling end users to, among other things, pause a video on one device and continue playback from another; Vimond Device Control, a service that helps content providers comply with studio rights and enables end users to enjoy content across multiple screens; and Vimond Event Analyzer, a turnkey indexing/chaptering solution that lets customers capture highlights easily, in real time, without stopping the video.

In addition to these products, Vimond will continue offering its end-to-end Vimond Platform and full support for those who want to replace or start an online offering.

Vimond will demonstrate its product suite at IBC2013 on stand 14.B10. Documentation and other details about the new products are available from the regional sales and marketing teams, whose contact information is listed at www.vimond.com. Further information on Vimond Media Solutions and its products is available at www.vimond.com or by phone at +47 97602236.

# # #

About Vimond Media Solutions

Vimond Media Solutions AS (www.vimond.com) develops and markets the Vimond online TV platform. Based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond is one of a number of successful technology companies spun off from national broadcaster TV 2, together with Vizrt, StormGeo, and Mosart Medialab. After more than 10 years of technology development and use in production at Scandinavia's biggest commercial online video enterprise, TV 2 Sumo, Vimond was established in 2011 to make advanced solutions available to other broadcasters launching multiscreen over-the-top services. The Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing highly efficient streaming of content to cellphones, tablet computers, gaming consoles, connected TVs, and Blu-rayTM players. With its depth of experience and expertise, Vimond is a leading player in the field, serving a rapidly growing roster of customers that includes TV4 in Sweden, MTV3 in Finland, TV 2 in Norway, and pan-Nordic distributor C More.