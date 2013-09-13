Nexidia QC Now Available Through AmberFin Unified Quality Control Server

ATLANTA -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Nexidia, a developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced an integration with AmberFin, whose technology solves file-based workflow challenges for some of the world's leading broadcasters, sports organizations, postproduction houses, and other media content owners. Under the agreement, Nexidia QC closed-caption, language, and video description verification software will be available as a plug-in for customers who use AmberFin's industry-leading Unified Quality Control (UQC) Server, a unique approach to quality control that allows customers to combine results from multiple third-party verification tools onto one timeline for review.

"Being chosen to join AmberFin's short list of supported vendors in its UQC workflow is not only a real complement to our technology, but a testament to its value," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "Nexidia's unique QC product enables AmberFin UQC customers to automate caption, language, and video description tests that, until now, had to be done manually."

Through AmberFin UQC, users can choose which QC products they want to use in their workflows from a list of suppliers that includes Interra Systems, Digimetrics, and Tektronix(R). UQC users can now easily plug Nexidia QC into their workflows as well. Nexidia QC's API allows it to integrate easily into other workflows and QC applications, giving UQC customers the ability to see Nexidia QC results on the AmberFin iCR timeline and use Nexidia QC in conjunction with other UQC plug-ins.

"Our philosophy behind AmberFin UQC is that customers should be able to pick the QC components that work best for their workflow, and schedule and manage them in a single QC environment," said Bruce Devlin, chief technology officer from AmberFin. "To maintain the strength of our solution, we want to integrate with the best QC tools available. Adding Nexidia QC to our suite of UQC products offers our customers unique automated verification tests that they can't get from any other vendor."

Nexidia QC is an automated, file-based QC application that can automatically test critical components of media with proprietary technology -- tests that, until now, could only be performed manually. Nexidia QC contains unique tests to verify that closed captions, video description, and audio language are not only present but also correct, which no other media QC application can do. Nexidia QC automates manual processes to reduce operating expenses, automatically identifies and corrects errors to avoid regulatory fines, and enables a higher-quality experience for viewers across all platforms.

Nexidia will demonstrate Nexidia QC at IBC2013 on stand 3.A46. AmberFin will demonstrate the UQC solution on stand 7.H39. More information about Nexidia QC and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

# # #

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/QC.zip

Photo Caption 1: Nexidia - AmberFin UQC

Photo Caption 2: AmberFin With Nexidia Gradient