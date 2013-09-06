At IBC 2013, DVEO to Demonstrate "DOZER" IP Video Traffic Shaping Technology for Optimal Video Over Public Internet

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their IP video traffic shaping technology at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-17, at Stand 2.A34. The technology is available in a system as the DOZERbox IP IP™, and as a software license -- the Media Dozer: LIC™.



In most regions of the world, public internet infrastructure is not reliable and drops video packets. Public routers do not prioritize video traffic well enough. The DOZERbox and Media Dozer: LIC route video through the public internet in a unique way. They "bulldoze" through slow and congested routers and allow IPTV operators and Over The Top video providers to improve their video distribution -- by enabling smooth low delay, high definition, and adaptive video streaming.



The DOZERbox and Media Dozer: LIC offer dependable distribution of MPEG-2 or H.264 SPTS or MPTS transport streams over average quality internet backbones. Typically sold in pairs, the DOZERbox gateways are more cost effective than private point to point internet connections and stream through most firewalls. The Media Dozer: LIC application software is available as an add-on for DVEO's encoder and gateway appliances, including the Proxicaster™, MultiStreamer™, MPEG Gearbox™, MultiStreamer Brutus™, MPEG Magnus™, and D-Streamer™ product lines. It is also available as a license for customers' own devices.



"This technology is ideal for CDNs, broadcasters, mobile operators, and telcos who deploy critical UDP streams across the public internet with the goal to be competitive," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Customers in the USA use Dozer technology to import video content from Greece, Iraq, Colombia, and Bangladesh – with no packet loss or video freezes, and lower latency."



When Media Dozer: LIC is added to DVEO systems such as the MultiStreamer™ encoder or MPEG Magnus™ transcoder, the original content can be encoded or transcoded and converted to different IP protocols such as RTMP, RTSP, HLS, etc., before it is processed by the Media Dozer: LIC application.



When video will be transmitted and received from the same location, two separate systems are recommended for transmitting and receiving, for optimum video streaming.



Features:

Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 encoded streams

Supports unusual video routing protocols

Inputs/Outputs: Gig/E

Guaranteed packet delivery with UDP protocol with 20% packet drop

Supports IP UDP unicast and multicast, in or out

Uses proprietary and sophisticated data and streaming management algorithms in order to optimize traffic that traverses across managed switches and routers

Transparently transmits Multicast or Unicast UDP/RTP transport streams (MPEG-2 TS) from one network to another across any internet connection

Supports any MPTS or SPTS stream with any compliant codec inside (H.264, MPEG-2, AAC, etc.)

Will not alter the internal structure of the transport stream (PAT, PMT, etc.)

IP address and Port can be remapped to different ones if necessary in the remote network

Proprietary protocol is resistant to packet loss and corrects for internet jitter and packet reordering

Private Line between devices supports AES-128 encryption and compression

Configurable destination port on listener for firewall traversal

Can be configured for point-to-point or point-to-multipoint functionality

Supports dual destination in primary/backup configuration for redundant setups

Each device can be configured as a sender, a receiver, or both

One sender can connect to up to 4 receiver devices

Each device can have up to 8 separate receiver profiles, each capable of receiving up to 250 simultaneous clients (senders)

Each connected client (sender) is authenticated with a user name and password for additional security

SNMP, REST, SOAP support

Certified with numbers generated with WAN Emulator Appliance testing

Coming soon: "MICRO" DOZERbox based on Intel® NUC



Suggested Retail Prices:

Media Dozer: LIC: $1,000 to $1,500 U.S. each



DOZERbox IP IP: $2,500 U.S.

DVEO, D-Streamer, DOZERbox IP IP, Media Dozer, MPEG Gearbox, MPEG Magnus, MultiStreamer, MultiStreamer Brutus, and Proxicaster are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815