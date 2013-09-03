Moviola Announces Slate of Free Filmmaking Webinars for the Month of September

Fall is almost here, let Moviola help keep you from falling behind in your filmmaking education with a great line-up of free webinars!

Looking to up your sound engineering game before the leaves turn? Or maybe expediting your workflow with photoshop files? How about learning the basics of cutting in the reality TV world? Moviola is continuing their work by releasing a host of new, free webinars targeted at the filmmaking community this September.

September 3, 2013: Logic Pro X for Filmmakers

Whether you have experience in the sound engineering world, or are someone just looking to get a handle on sound workflow, this webinar is for you. Presenter Kenn Michael will walk viewers through all the new advanced features of Logic Pro X, breaking them down into useful tools for all sound professionals. The webinar will then focus on filmmaking workflows for getting media into and out of Logic Pro X, helping to lead to faster and more efficient workflows.

September 10, 2013: Working with Photoshop Files in FCP X

We all know about the impressive workflows between Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Photoshop, but did you know many of the same functions can be achieved between Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X? This webinar will cover the most effective ways to work with Photoshop files in FCP X, as described by presenter Steve Martin. The webinar will deal with live linking, so files you update in Photoshop will immediately be updated in Final Cut, and ways to get those Ken Burns style effects by combining the FCP X and Photoshop functionality, among other topics.

September 24, 2013: Editing Reality TV in Hollywood

Reality TV shows look simple on the screen, but they can be one of the most challenging projects and editor takes on. Presenter Jeff Dawson will help alleviate some of the stress from taking on a reality project in this webinar. The webinar will cover everything from the basics of what the role of an editor is in a reality project, all the way to the more complex concepts of storytelling when you are handed a tangled web of footage. Career advice will also be discussed, such as how to land a reality gig and how to advance your career through reality TV.

All of these webinars are free to view live at 11:30 AM PDT on their respective dates, and available for purchase shortly afterwards. To register for any of these webinars, visit http://www.moviola.com/webinars.

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

About Moviola

Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.