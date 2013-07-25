Dalet Names Massimo Berardi as General Manager in Italy

Levallois-Perret, France – July 25, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management solutions and services for content producers, has appointed Massimo Berardi to the newly created post of General Manager, Dalet-Italy. Berardi, a broadcast industry veteran and a founder of the Italian company Gruppo TNT, joined Dalet in 2010 with the acquisition of TNT.



“Massimo has been instrumental in expanding our strong customer base in Italy,” says Stéphane Schlayen, COO, Dalet. “His deep market knowledge and expertise have helped solidify and grow our position there. In this new role, Massimo will manage key accounts and exercise his leadership skills in managing the local sales and project teams to ensure the highest level of commitment and service to our Italian prospects and customers.”



Dalet customers in Italy include some of the most prestigious broadcasters, such as RAI, Mediaset, Sky Italy, TV2000, Telenorba and Elemedia.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



