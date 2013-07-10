Sohonet Appoints Non-Executive Chairman, Chuck Parker to Steer its Global Expansion Plans

(London, UK/Santa Monica, CA) Sohonet the leading expert in connectivity and Infrastructure-as-a-Service for the media and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce the Board appointment of Chuck Parker to help guide Sohonet through it's continuing global expansion process.

Chuck Parker is a sought-after industry thought-leader and brings a wealth of media and technology experience to the Sohonet Board. He spent 15 years at Technicolor where he enjoyed a variety of roles, including: Chief Commercial Officer; President of Technicolor's Digital Division; EVP & Managing Director of Technicolor's International Home Entertainment division and CIO. Parker is currently the Chief Revenue Officer of Unicorn Media and is the Chairman of the 2nd Screen Society.

Dave Scammell, CEO, Sohonet said: "This is a very exciting time for Sohonet. We are significantly extending our expertise beyond our renowned Sohonet Media Network to include a range of specialist, media-aware Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, and Chuck Parker is the ideal person to keep us on track to achieve our ambitious objectives. Chuck is highly regarded as an innovative and particularly engaging industry leader and we are truly delighted to have him on board to help us take full advantage of increasing global demand for our solutions and services."

Sohonet recently launched the first dedicated storage service for the media and entertainment industry, the Sohonet Media Storage. The company also announced the expansion of its Sohonet Media Network to Singapore - an ideal launch point for Sohonet to extend into greater Asia.

"Sohonet is a highly ambitious company at the leading edge of change and is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the media industry's continuing demand for better, more secure solutions to manage its valuable and ever-increasing digital assets. The company is the recognized global leader in network services for the media and entertainment industry with its renowned Sohonet Media Network. Sohonet has listened very carefully to its customers to develop a range of flexible, cost-effective services that will effectively help media companies meet the many challenges of a demanding digital world and I look forward to working with the board to significantly increase Sohonet's footprint on the global stage," said Parker.

Sohonet is a leading global expert in connectivity and data management services for the media and entertainment industry. Fully independent, with over 15 years media expertise, Sohonet offers a range of connectivity, data management, storage and compute solutions that enable clients to manage store and transfer valuable and critical content quickly, securely and effectively - all backed up by unrivalled technical support. Our Sohonet Media Network is the largest and most established private, high-performance network for the media industry connecting the leading studios, production and post-production facilities across the globe.

Sohonet continues to forge strong partnerships within the broadcast and film industry, supporting organizations such as the British Film Institute (BFI), SIGGRAPH, VES Awards and the Director's Guild Trust and Director's Guild of Great Britain. Its QC Solution plays an integral part in the complicated submission process for both the VES Awards and SIGGRAPH Awards for the past four years.

