Symply And FocalPoint Server announce a Workflow Management To The Growing SymplyULTRA Partner Ecosystem at NAB New York 2018

Symply, a Global Distribution brand announced today a partnership with FocalPoint Server to bring their workflow software to the SymplyULTRA platform. Focal Point Server will be on the Global Distribution booth N237 at the NAB show New York.

FocalPoint Server tracks projects from ingest to archive using a production optimized rules-based architecture speeding up production time and guaranteeing access to the right assets at the right time. FocalPoint Server is the only workflow asset management and project asset management that dynamically tracks workflow components collaboration between users.

This unique approach to improved workflow speed has been proven by major broadcasters worldwide. The ability to track projects, manage users, and collaborate using all popular media creation tools makes FocalPoint Server the ideal companion to the SymplyULTRA’s superior StorNext® 6 user collaboration and greater level media-optimized performance and workflow efficiency. The combination is a powerful solution in markets where SymplyULTRA is being deployed: broadcasters, post-production houses, sports teams and leagues, houses-of-worship, in-house creative and independent production companies.

The SymplyULTRA gives creative users the power of an enterprise-class virtualized, scale-out storage platform while providing SAN, NAS and Cloud capabilities all in a system designed for high resolution video workflows. The ultra-fast storage platform offers industry leading StorNext 6 workflow collaboration in a compact all-in-one 2U form factor. When combined with FocalPoint Server, users can concentrate on projects and not on IT concerns or content protection.

“We are very excited to partner with Symply. The company provides high performance, flexible and affordable storage solutions, a perfect fit for our customers,” said Ken Bell, CEO of FocalPoint Server, “Our partnership is an ideal match for the post-production, house of worship and broadcast market, the net result, a fast, intelligent, and robust workflow solution.”

“Having FocalPoint Server as a premier ecosystem partner is a huge benefit to Symply users,” said Keith Warburton CEO of Global Distribution, “Their unique approach to workflow asset management, and the ability to manage AVID, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and DaVinci Resolve clients on the same SymplyULTRA is something our users have been asking for.”

The SymplyULTRA product portfolio provides fast on-line production and high density nearline storage for creative and video production workflows. The unique virtual hosting environment and extensive partner ecosystem allow the SymplyULTRA platform to meet nearly every workflow challenge, from small two person shops, to larger post and creative facilities.