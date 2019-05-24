RTI Rides Wave of Momentum in Commercial Market Into InfoComm 2019

Visit RTI at InfoComm 2019, Booth 1955

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — May 23, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced its product lineup for InfoComm 2019, taking place June 12-14 in Orlando. In booth 1955, the company will be showcasing media distribution and collaboration solutions for houses of worship, restaurants, lecture halls, and meeting spaces. Products on display will include the new VXU-SC Conferencing and Collaboration System, the VMS-741 Quad MultiViewer, and the VXP-82 All-In-One Presentation System, as well as sleek new handheld and touchpanel control interfaces.

"Since last year, our momentum in the commercial space has only continued to grow, and we look forward to showing off our latest developments for control, collaboration, and AV distribution at InfoComm," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "We've also maintained our focus on enhancing the dealer experience with a range of new initiatives and programs, while adding manufacturers' representatives like Bormann Marketing and Online Marketing as part of our commitment to commercial integrators. It's going to be a great show and we look forward to seeing you in Orlando."

Making its debut at InfoComm 2019, the VXU-SC video conferencing and collaboration system enables multiple users to interact easily with soft-codec conferencing solutions such as Microsoft Skype®, Cisco WebEx®, and Citrix GoToMeetings®. In addition to support for video content from a wide range of devices, USB sharing also enables control from any connected PC, laptop, and interactive display, and allows inexpensive webcams and microphones to be utilized.

Additional commercial solutions on display will include the new VMS-741 Quad MultiViewer, which features seven video inputs, a 4K video output, and can be configured for viewing up to four sources simultaneously on one display. The VMS-741 is ideal for commercial spaces requiring a wide range of video sources with differing resolutions and formats. Whether it's a multimedia presentation in a house of worship or a screen showing multiple games in a sports bar, with 16 video window layout combinations, any 4K display becomes the ultimate video wall alternative.

The VXP-82 is a perfect solution for large meeting spaces and lecture halls. The all-in-one control processor and presentation switcher comes with a built-in 8x2 multi-format video switcher and powerful processing for control over all of the systems in the room. Easily handling video signals from multiple sources — including HDBaseT support — the system also delivers audio with a mic input and built-in amplifier.

Handheld interfaces on display will include RTI's T4x flagship remote control, which is perfectly suited for any contemporary environment. Its sleek, sophisticated design offers superb ergonomics, a high-resolution 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, and fully programmable soft-touch buttons. The T4x sets the standard in wireless control with advanced features, including grip sensors, Wi-Fi, dual RF, and more.

Highlighted touchpanel controllers will include the KA8 and KA11 that feature fully customizable 8-inch or 11.6-inch widescreen high-resolution LCD displays with integrated capacitive touchscreens. The sleek devices can be easily wall-mounted or used with an accessory stand for tabletop installation.

The RTiQ intelligent remote monitoring system will also be on display. The cloud-based solution monitors RTI control system components and other electronic systems. Dealers are notified via email and text notifications if a failure occurs so they can perform actions remotely to correct the situation — eliminating the need for service calls to address simple issues and reducing system downtime.

