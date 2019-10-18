RTI Releases Line of AV Distribution 'Problem Solvers'

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Oct. 17, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced that its new line of audio distribution solutions is now shipping. Consisting of digital audio converters (DACs), a delay module, and an extender kit, the products are purpose-built to resolve common audio challenges.

"Integrators are constantly running into situations that would benefit from a simple solution that would eliminate a tear-out or system redesign," said Brett Stokke, director of marketing, RTI. "Whether it's dealing with legacy gear, mismatched video resolutions, or distributed audio challenges, our new lineup of AV distribution devices gives dealers a cost-effective answer to common issues and helps them finish the job."

New RTI DACs include the ADA-1 Dolby Digital-to-Analog Downmixer and the VDM1x HDMI Downscaler With Downmixer. The ADA-1 decodes audio signals from sources with S/PDIF coaxial or TOSLINK optical outputs — such as Blu-ray players and media streamers — and converts them to standard stereo output for analog sound systems. The VDM-1x is ideal for multizone installations featuring a mix of both HD and 4K sources and displays. In addition to downscaling or upscaling video signals for compatibility with displays of different resolutions, the unit downmixes incoming Dolby Digital to stereo PCM audio.

To address lip-sync issues and the challenges of long-distance signal distribution, RTI offers the ADM-1 Audio Delay Module and AXP-1 Digital Audio Extender Kit, respectively. To compensate for delays caused by differences in the audio processing speed of output devices, the ADM-1 allows integrators to delay audio from 20 ms to 340 ms using a 16-way selector dial. The AXP-1 seamlessly transmits audio over distances surpassing 650 feet using a standard Cat5e/6 cable. The unit supports coaxial and S/PDIF digital audio signals, stereo and multi-channel digital audio, 2-channel PCM sources, and 5.1 compressed audio.

The ADA-1, ADM-1, AXP-1, and VDM-1x are all shipping. More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

# # #

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® apps are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/191017RTI.docx

Link to Photos: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI_AV_Distribution_Devices.jpg

Image Caption: RTI ships AV distribution problem solvers including digital audio converters (DAC), a delay module, and extender kit.

Follow RTI:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp/