Ooyala Optimizes SUPER RTL’s OTT Service with Ooyala Flex Media Platform and Microsoft Azure

Ooyala is streamlining video operations for SUPER RTL, a joint venture of RTL Group and Disney, with the Ooyala Flex Media Platform-- a video content supply chain solution being used by innovative content owners worldwide to simplify millions of video workflows. Ooyala’s flexible and configurable content supply chain optimization platform automates tasks, simplifies workflows and speeds up the time-to-market for content creators and distributors.

Ooyala is delivering an end-to-end solution with Germany-based LOGIC media solutions GmbH, built using Microsoft Azure Media Services that will optimize SUPER RTL’s operations and simplify content delivery to OTT platforms.

“Today’s broadcasters and media companies typically face the question of whether to build or buy a solution to manage and deliver their video content,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “By migrating to the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, SUPER RTL has the best of both worlds – a solution that’s quickly and efficiently deployed off-the-shelf, but is also highly customizable and that seamlessly integrates with existing technology.”

SUPER RTL is a Cologne-based German television network operated by RTL Disney Fernsehen GmbH & Co. Launched in 1995, it was the first German television channel aimed mostly at children, and today is the country’s most popular TV station for children.

The project grew out of Ooyala’s collaboration with Microsoft, who had been in talks with SUPER RTL on migrating its digital video platform to the cloud. Microsoft introduced Ooyala to SUPER RTL to provide the workflow and content management components. For the implementation and local support, Ooyala subsequently brought in its local partner LOGIC.

“The media landscape is evolving faster than ever, introducing new and growing challenges that left our existing technology obsolete,” said Boris Bolz, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, SUPER RTL. “We needed a solution that could provide greater flexibility and deeper insights across our entire operations, all while future-proofing our services. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform has allowed us to build the best solution for our needs, and being implemented on Microsoft Azure, it can easily be scaled as our service grows and new technology is introduced.”

“As part of the media industry’s digital transformation, we are seeing many media customers migrate their online video platforms to the cloud,” said Rainer Kellerhals, Media & Entertainment Industry Lead EMEA, Microsoft. “Microsoft Azure Media Services and Azure CDN provide a complete set of cloud services for this scenario. The project at SUPER RTL is an excellent example for how we work with customers and leading industry solution providers like Ooyala to help customers migrate their services to the cloud for improved scalability and shorter time-to-market.”

Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, developed the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to connect the entire video content supply chain for broadcasters and content owners, from production to profit. The platform provides central workflows, shared metadata infrastructure and open APIs to integrate with existing systems and to provide a single source of truth for the content owners.