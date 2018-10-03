NAB NY 2018: TSL Products Showcases Updates to Broadcast Control Systems and Advanced Audio Monitoring Solutions

New York– October 3, 2018 – At NAB NY (Booth N136), TSL Products will showcase updates and product additions to its Broadcast Control Systems in partnership with U.S.-based, DNF Controls. Other show highlights include advancements to its audio monitoring solutions, including updated capabilities for its PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP Precision Audio Monitors supporting SMPTE ST-2110 networks and Ember+ for edge device deployment.

TSL Products and DNF Controls’ Integrated Broadcast Control Systems

As part of its strategic partnership, TSL Products and DNF Controls benefit from integrated products and expanded operations. This partnership has enhanced TSL’s advanced broadcast control system by adding additional device interfaces that allow operators to simplify complex broadcast workflows.

“DNF’s extensive control capabilities and wealth of knowledge and experience has allowed us to add expanded functionality to our control systems, especially for simple, stand-alone applications,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “This partnership has allowed us to expand into areas that we less commonly operate, such as transmission of playout.”

“After a successful IBC, we are delighted to continue our partnership with TSL Products at another industry event; this time in the U.S. at NAB NY,” adds Dan Fogel, CTO of DNF.

Working alongside the powerful interfaces and functions offered by DNF Controls, standout new features of TSL’s Control Systems include IP Device Routing, a simple and intuitive interface that translates IP workflows to retain the familiarity of SDI routing and provides signal control and routes edge devices in ST 2110 networks. Powerful tools for remote production include open channel delegation and added security controls to protect devices, with a system built on independent device protocol translation and intuitive interfaces that add flexibility and efficiency to operations.

Updates to playout include easily implemented automation functions for up to four channels, or the ability to align with existing systems to act as a cost-effective secondary system. In Cloud playout solutions, a translation layer can be implemented to allow existing automation systems to integrate with the latest Cloud Playout systems using their existing interfaces to familiar playout devices.

In addition to products in the partnership, updates specific to TSL Product’s TallyMan include Ember+ control, enabling engineers to integrate all Ember+ capable third-party devices and provide control to operators in an accessible and intuitive manner. TallyMan will also feature studio failover, as well as new device drivers and FlashBoard enhanced integration now with video streaming.

Future-Proofed Audio Monitoring Solutions

TSL’s range of audio monitoring products provide broadcast operators with flexible options capable of integrating smoothly into current and future infrastructures. In response to the industry’s adoption of ST2110, TSL Products’ PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP products now support ST2110-20, AT2110-30 as well as ST2110-10, in addition to ST2022-6. The PAM-IP also now supports Ember+ protocol for edge device control within IP networks.

Additionally, TSL Products’ MPA1 Confidence Monitoring Products can now contribute to a wider monitoring solution using TSL’s Advanced Control System, or any third-party control system supporting SNMP. The MPA1 range includes MPA1-MIX-MADI, MPA1-MIX-DANTE, and MPA1-MIX-SDI confidence monitors, as well as the latest additions, the MPA1-SOLO-8 and MPA1-MIX-8, which provide all the workflow and ease-of-use benefits present in their stablemate products while extending the range of connectivity already available in the MPA1 range.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years we have worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools, we ensure that our solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help our customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.