MTI Film to Introduce DRS™NOVA v4 at NAB

HOLLYWOOD— MTI Film will introduce the latest version of its industry-standard digital restoration software at NAB 2018. Employed by restoration specialists and post-production facilities worldwide, DRS™NOVA includes a suite of automated and manual tools for addressing problems common to new and archival film content, ranging from dust and dirt to catastrophic tears and warps. MTI Film will be demonstrating DRS™NOVA v4 at booth SL 14807. NAB 2018 is April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

DRS™NOVA v4 offers many new features including Auto Stabilization, Zonal Deflicker, Paint Restore, Split Screen and Side by Side viewing, improved Mask functionality, version export, and more.

New tools include:

· DRS™ Replace: Create up to three frames from adjoining frames.

· DRS™ Color: Change the color of fixes created in DRS™ Tool.

· Auto Stabilization: Stabilize a range of images with a single click.

· Improved Performance: Faster playback of DPX, TIFF and EXR files.

· Paint Restore: Paint from one clip to another to restore original values.

· Zonal De-flicker: Eliminate zonal flicker via a simple interface.

· Split Screen/Side by Side View: Compare clips in split screen or side by side view.

· Version Export: Export modified files with original frames to preserve source material.

· Improved Mask: New visual feedback for border width.

Standard features of DRS™NOVA include MTI Film’s proprietary digital film restoration algorithm, powerful project management and tools for automatically fixing printer mis-lights, dust and debris, stabilization problems, grain and noise, blurring, and color mis-registration.

“MTI Film has been the leader is restoration software for 20 years,” said MTI Film Senior Vice President/Business Development Jim Hannafin. “Our engineering team is continually working to improve DRS™NOVA based on the experiences and suggestions of users in the field. Version 4 represents another step forward in terms of ease of use, utility and excellence. We look forward to sharing it with new and returning customers are NAB.”

MTI Film is a leading provider of software and services to the entertainment industry. Its software division delivers ground-breaking tools for dailies processing, digital film restoration and other critical process. They include the CORTEX family of products, which offer comprehensive solutions for dailies processing, media management, deliverables and more, and DRS™ NOVA, the industry standard for digital film restoration.

In Hollywood, MTI Film operates a full-service post-production facility, providing dailies, editorial, visual effects, color correction and assembly for film, television and commercials.

For more information visit www.mtifilm.com.