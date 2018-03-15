Maxwell Kopsho Joins Middle Atlantic as Director of Training

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — March 15, 2018 — Middle Atlantic Products announced today that Maxwell Kopsho will serve as the company's new director of training. The appointment is a demonstration of the company's continuing mission to help integrators and specifiers deliver amazing AV experiences and develop industry-leading training initiatives that will support that pursuit. In this position, Kopsho is responsible for delivering best practices, application, and technical product training to customers. He is additionally responsible for application and technical training for Middle Atlantic's sales team, reps, and customer-facing associates to strengthen their ability to solve customer challenges.

"We continue to invest in training — for both our customers and our team members — because it is critical to helping customers deliver the best systems possible. We're very excited to have Max onboard in this critical role," said Mark Tracy, VP of marketing, Middle Atlantic. "I look forward to the enhancements to our educational programs and the benefits our customers will enjoy as Max applies his vision and extensive industry experience to our training initiatives."

Kopsho brings a wealth of experience as an educator, technical sales leader, and AV consultant. He is a senior faculty member at AVIXA, where he was awarded Educator of the Year in 2010 for his work in AV/IT and in preparing more than 1,200 students for the CTS exam. Kopsho holds key technical certifications that will aid in supporting training efforts, including CTS/I, CTS/D, and RCDD. He comes to Middle Atlantic from WolfVision, where he was the director of training and strategic business development. In that role, he was responsible for all global online and face-to-face training programs.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180315MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_Kopsho.jpg

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Maxwell%20Kopsho%20Joins%20@middleatlantic%20As%20Director%20of%20Training.%20%23AVTweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2HvYMqg

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.