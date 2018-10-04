Luxul's 'Holiday Season' Webinar Lineup Announced for Q4 2018

DRAPER, Utah — Oct. 4, 2018 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced the lineup for the company's Q4 2018 "Holiday Season" webinar series. Inspired by the fall and winter holidays, the festive sessions are designed to help Luxul dealers expand their IP networking knowledge and master the company's products.

Break out your costumes and deck the halls for:

• Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 @ 9:00 a.m. MST

Don't Be Afraid of SFP/Fiber Optic

Scared you don't know how all this fiber stuff works? Join us and Cleerline for an overview of the different types, modules, and capabilities fiber offers.

Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2842667860570415106

• Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 @ 9:00 a.m. MST

Networking Basics: All You Can Eat

Thanksgiving is in season, so we want to serve up a feast of networking basics! Topics will include identifying what IP addresses and subnets are, explaining how DNS/DDNS works, exploring router and switch configurations, and much more.

Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5124018148763820546

• Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 @ 9:00 a.m. MST

IGMP & Multicasting Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Join us for an overview of how these

technologies work and why they have become important with video over IP.

Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7042470226163231490

Webinar dates and times are subject to change. Registration for "Holiday Celebration" and other Luxul events is available at https://www.luxul.com/events.aspx.

