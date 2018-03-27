Fortium to Showcase Latest Post Production and GDPR Security Solutions at NAB 2018

Los Angeles—Fortium, leading provider of digital content protection solutions for film, television and broadcast, will demonstrate the latest features of its MediaSeal encryption ‘at-rest’ and ‘in-use’ solution at NAB 2018, April 7-12, in Las Vegas. Demonstrations will show how MediaSeal protects sensitive media files from cybercrime and accidental distribution without impacting post-production and localization workflows. New features include Smart Folders, for encryption-on-the-fly, and Smart Card. for advanced authentication. Fortium will also be demonstrating the latest version of Patronus, its DVD Screener anti-rip product.

With cybercrime on the rise, media and entertainment companies need to ensure their content has the best possible protection. “Leaks are becoming more common and the cost borne by victims, in terms of monetary loss and damaged reputations, is becoming every greater,” said Fortium CEO Mathew Gilliat-Smith. “MediaSeal is an easy-to-use and effective tool for securing files during film and television post-production, sound and picture editing, localization and marketing production. It protects files from theft and accidental loss at rest, in motion and in use.”

Fortium will be demonstrating MediaSeal and Patronus at its NAB booth, SU10603, and at the Aspera booth, SL5910.

In other NAB news….

Fortium CEO Mathew Gilliat-Smith will participate in a panel discussion on security as part of Avid Connect 2018 at Wynn Las Vegas. Titled Security in the World of Media: Content Is King, Keep It Safe!, it is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at 2:00 p.m. Gilliat-Smith will be joined by Microsoft Azure’s Joel Sloss and moderator Brad Dick of The Broadcast Bridge.

Mathew Gilliat-Smith will appear in a live-streamed interview on Digital Production Buzz, Monday, April 9, at 11:45 a.m.

Fortium will take part in an NAB Live panel discussion on Security in the Cloud on Monday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Fortium will give a Destination NXT Spotlight Talk on cybersecurity on Tuesday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Destination NXT Theatre, SU11416DN.

Fortium will lead an NAB CM|IP Presentation entitled Your Risk, Your Reputation - Security Is Our Biggest Challenge. It is slated for Tuesday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m. in the CM|IP Presentation Theater, SU13205CM.

About Fortium

Fortium is a leading provider of digital content security for media and entertainment supplying innovative technologies that give businesses greater control over their pre-release content. Its MediaSeal file encryption at-rest solution protects all file types in b2b workflows, especially in sound and picture editing, international localization, digital cinema distribution and promotional marketing. Fortium’s products also help protect the Academy and BAFTA award screeners with Patronus and Blu-Lock anti-rip.

www.fortiumtech.com