Audinate Announces Commercial Availability of Dante AV Module, Patton Electronics is One of The First to Adopt

Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante® audio networking technology, today announced that the new Dante AV Module™ and the Dante AV Product Design Suite™ are now commercially available for order by manufacturers. Patton Electronics, a US manufacturer and OEM/ODM supplier of networking and connectivity solutions for Pro-AV and Telephony, has announced that they will adopt the platform into a new generation of AV-Over-IP products.

Dante AV is an integrated audio and video networking solution, bringing to video all the benefits that have made Dante the market-leading audio over IP solution: discovery, ease-of-use and integrated control.

Dante AV solves the problem of networked video and audio synchronization by utilizing a single network clock for sub-microsecond accuracy. With Dante AV, audio and video signals are independently routable in a single, easy-to-use interface using the Dante Controller software. Manufacturers can also take advantage of Dante API to customize their management user interface. Dante AV solves time alignment issues and eliminates the need for audio de-embedders in applications such as sports bars, live events and multi-zoned AV systems, providing perfect lip sync everywhere.

“Bringing Dante AV to market is the culmination of our work to add the V to AV,” said Bob Ehlers, VP of product management at Audinate. “By adding video to Dante we are making it easier for manufacturers to add robust and integrated audio and video capabilities. In turn, that means a better AV experience for all end users who depend on – and have come to love – Dante and Dante-enabled products and solutions. We are incredibly pleased and honored to have Patton be one of the first to adopt Dante AV.”

Buddy Oliver, VP of Business Development for Patton spoke about Patton’s adoption of Dante AV: “Patton brought on the FiberPlex (aka LightViper) brand in 2017. Patton’s VoIP expertise combined with FiberPlex’s AV experience makes the addition of video a natural next step. We are excited to introduce video capable UC products to our existing markets as well as gaining access to new adjacent markets.”

The Dante AV Module supports one video channel and eight channels of uncompressed Dante audio. The Dante AV Module is ideal for manufacturers creating 1G video-over-IP products and includes Dante control, transport and synchronization. The architecture is completely codec-agnostic, so manufacturers can use the codec of their choice and still get the benefits of Dante.

The Dante AV Module is available with the Dante AV Product Design Suite, providing a complete AV-over-IP endpoint product design for manufacturers that wish to quickly get a product to market. The Product Design Suite incorporates the Dante AV Module and includes a comprehensive set of hardware documents and software to create complete, fully interoperable AV products quickly and reliably. The Dante AV Product Design Suite includes a JPEG2000 codec supporting 4K/60 4:4:4 video for visually lossless results with low latency over a 1Gbps network. Dante AV Product Design Suite also implements HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) to prevent copying of protected digital audio and video content as it travels across connections. The Dante AV Product Design Suite can be easily customized to suit an OEM’s specific requirements and provide competitive differentiation. Orders for the Dante AV Product Design Suite will be fulfilled in Q4 2019.

Interested manufacturers can get more information on Dante AV and contact sales by visiting the Dante AV website at www.audinate.com/dante-av.