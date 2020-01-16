New Fiber Optic Signal Extender Systems by Camplex

Saugerties, N.Y. – Jan 16, 2020 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions and accessories, is now shipping seven new versions of their popular TAC-N-GO tactical fiber optic signal extender systems.

Depending on the model, a Camplex TAC-N-GO system converts and extends 4K HD/3G/6G/12G-SDI, HDMI, 100BaseT Ethernet, or audio signals over tactical fiber optic cable. Each fiber optic signal extender system includes a field deployable fiber optic converter system that is connected to a cable reel hub. All models include 1000 feet of tactical single mode cable that is preloaded on a rugged cable reel for rapid deployment in any environment. Either the transmitter or the receiver can be attached to the reel depending on the setup requirements. Designed for outside broadcast, live events, and field productions, options include converter/extenders with SFPs, IR control, RS232, and more.

