Cisco, Telestream and Cloudian Demonstrate Support for Virtualized Production Workflows at IBC

Nevada City, California, September 11, 2018 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, worldwide IT and networking leader Cisco, and file and object storage solutions provider Cloudian today announced they have a collaboration to support “at-home/REMI” production operations with virtualized production workflows. The joint solution, which will be highlighted at IBC 2018, is particularly valuable for organizations seeking to economically execute live remote productions.

The integrated workflow allows media production teams to virtualize and automate a huge portion of their remote operations. Customers who engage in any sort of remote production realize meaningful operational savings by leveraging home-base facilities and staff to rapidly produce more content for live, near-live, linear, and on-demand channels. This powerful and sophisticated set of media tools supports 4K/UHD/HDR content ingest, processing and delivery, providing a key differentiator in competitive markets. Strategically integrated cloud capability provides agility and elasticity, allowing users to rapidly deploy and scale up and down as need demands.

“At-home or REMI production is creating a radical shift in the way our customers operate,” noted Chris Osika, CMO at Telestream. “By utilizing at-home production facilities to support remote operations, and integrating the cloud in key areas, our customers can quickly spin up new operations and send out more crews across the globe to capture and produce more content – including UHD/HDR content. That means more content to support their channels and satisfy their viewers. When our customers are supported by the best technology providers in the industry - companies such as Cisco, Telestream and Cloudian - they can be assured that they are delivering the highest quality end-product. It is a game changer, no doubt.”

“Many broadcast and production organizations face challenges with archive infrastructures built on tape media that is costly and time consuming to manage, search, and protect, particularly with the growing popularity of capacity-intensive 4K and 8K media,” added Jon Toor, CMO at Cloudian. “Cloudian’s limitlessly scalable active archive lets teams save time and derive greater value from their media by consolidating assets to a single pool that can be instantly accessed, searched and monetized.”

The Telestream-Cisco-Cloudian workflow highlighted at IBC has incoming SD, HD, and UHD/HDR feeds captured and encoded by Telestream Lightspeed Live and distributed to the content management system for immediate distribution or to Cloudian HyperStore for media storage and collaboration. Telestream Vantage Media Processing Platform and Telestream Cloud support sub-clipping on-site or by remote teams so that production can identify and request specific portions of content they want to work with. Cloudian HyperStore software, backed by the compute and store power of Cisco, provides files on-demand to production teams to act as a limitlessly-scalable, instantly-accessible media active archive. HyperStore provides rapid storage, data protection, search tools and embedded metadata features to accelerate the workflow and facilitate the quick location of assets.

“Broadcast media production is rapidly adopting IP and cloud technology, which opens new opportunities for media and entertainment providers to accelerate their supply chains for creating content and engaging audiences,” said Roger Sherwood, Global Industry Director, Media and Entertainment, Cisco. “Our collaboration with Cloudian and Telestream at IBC showcases best-of-breed media production environments for our shared customer base seeking new and innovative workflows.”

This joint solution for virtualized remote production workflows can be seen at IBC 2018 by visiting Telestream stand 7.C16 and Cloudian stand 1.A71. To schedule a meeting, visit http://www.telestream.net/company/events/ibc/ibc-2018.htm.