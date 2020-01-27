Biamp Promotes Niclas Brattberg to General Manager of Middle East and Asia-Pacific Markets

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Jan. 22, 2020 — Biamp today announced that Niclas Brattberg has been promoted to the position of General Manager for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. This new position is designed to increase local presence and support for Biamp's distribution partners and clients in these regions. Brattberg brings more than 25 years of experience leading international sales organizations to this new role and will oversee all elements of Biamp's go-to-market strategy and execution in the Middle East and Asia.

"Biamp continues to invest heavily in international growth by hiring talented people and opening local offices in select markets," said Rashid Skaf, President, CEO and Co-chairman at Biamp. "We opened a new office in India last year and will open new offices in Dubai and Singapore in 2020. Niclas' background and experience leading international sales organizations is exactly what we need to bring focus and growth to this mission."

"After working for over two years to develop Biamp's international business, I am proud to join the sales leadership team and help Biamp achieve the next step in its global strategy," said Brattberg. "With our recent acquisitions and expanded product lines, I am excited to broaden Biamp's impact by aggressively pursuing business in all target geographies and vertical AV markets, which includes corporate, food service and hospitality, retail, large venues, education, religion, sports and leisure, and outdoor applications."

Prior to joining Biamp, Brattberg ran international market development and sales for AMX and Harman for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. During his 15 years in this role, Brattberg established deep relationships with distributors, governments, and corporate clients. Before joining AMX, Brattberg held multiple senior management and sales positions at Ericsson overseeing operations around the world, including the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

