BenQ Sits at the Head of the Class at TCEA 2020

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jan. 23, 2020 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display and collaboration solutions, will highlight its tools and technology for the classroom at the TCEA 2020 convention and exposition Feb. 3-7 at the Austin Convention Center. In Booth 933, educators will see BenQ's full portfolio of classroom solutions that help boost engagement and prepare students for the new digital era without getting mired in technical complexity. BenQ will display its RP Series Interactive Flat Panels, classroom projectors to suit any learning environment, the InstaShow wireless presentation system, and gear designed for building a first-rate esports program.

"TCEA is all about using technology to help teachers teach and students learn," said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager at BenQ America Corp. "We have a whole range of panels, projectors and more that bring lessons to life in fun, inspiring ways. In addition, attendees interested in creating esports will also get a glimpse into the world of professional gaming and the equipment that powers competitions worldwide. We will be showcasing a selection of tournament-grade gaming monitors and peripherals designed to allow students to compete at the highest level possible. Whether they are just in the idea phase or jumping in head first, our representatives will be on-site to demonstrate why even the little details matter when choosing the right equipment."

Dynamic Learning With Health in Mind.

On display at TCEA will be BenQ's premium RP Series RP7501K interactive flat panel (IFP). Recently awarded Tech & Learning's 2019 Award of Excellence for its use across the Kankakee School District in Illinois, the IFP marries the ability to create personalized, engaging collaboration experiences with innovative capabilities that minimize the risks of increased screen usage. It easily and affordably transforms traditional K-12 classrooms into collaborative learning spaces without introducing complex setups or workflows that require extensive training. Teachers can easily share a wide range of content in 4K UHD resolution, and there are advanced tools for creating detailed artwork, presentations and other projects. The 20-point touchscreen has a multilayer coating of nontoxic nano ionic silver agent that kills most germs on contact, decreasing the risk of cross-infection. It also comes with BenQ's Smart Eye-Care™ technology, which is certified to remove the blue light and flicker that can cause eye strain and CVS-related eye problems.

Laser Projection. Next-Level Collaboration.

BenQ will also showcase its BlueCore family of K-12 laser projectors, a powerful alternative to traditional lamp-based projectors that deliver optimized visuals and energy efficiency in a model to fit any learning environment. The interactive ultra-short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW890UST, the short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW820ST, and the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LX810STD can be configured for either pen or touch interactivity. When combined with BenQ's PointWrite™ kit, the system transforms the classroom with an interactive surface that sparks creativity and learning possibilities. Meanwhile, the BenQ WUXGA LU950 and WXGA LW720 BlueCore laser projectors deliver up to 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and feature BenQ's Dust Guard technology, which hermetically seals the laser engine from dust to prolong the projector's lifespan.

Bright. Enduring. Affordable.

BenQ will also show models available from its budget-friendly projection families to fit a variety of learning environments. BenQ's 4,000-lumen MX731 delivers bright performance for lights-on presentation and features USB connectivity and the option for wireless presentation that's needed for collaborative, mobile device-friendly classrooms. The SW921 features a 5000:1 contrast ratio, and with BenQ's Colorific technology, imaging is optimized to deliver the most accurate, crisp and long-lasting quality via 1 billion colors. Eliminating both light burn and color degradation over extended usage and time, the projector reduces total cost of ownership, while WXGA resolution provides crisp and accurate image presentation.

Secure, Plug-and-Play Wireless Presentations.

At the show, educators will also see two models of BenQ's unique InstaShow screen mirroring systems, which enable BYOD classrooms by allowing multiple presenters to lead from any device. InstaShow is not only the first screen mirroring system of its kind to deliver true app- and software-free plug-and-play wireless HDMI presentation capabilities but it also ensures that organizations are building a collaboration infrastructure certified to protect from known security vulnerabilities. The WDC10C model is compatible with the growing number of devices that use USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. It can host up to 16 presenters at a time, interoperates with any OS or hardware platform, and ensures absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. It supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming to any display device.

Meanwhile, the new BenQ InstaShow S model expands the innovative and fully secure wireless presentation system with 4K resolution and the ability to present more screens simultaneously on the display (up to four) — all at a budget-friendly price. InstaShow S also makes it possible to use AV devices and nontraditional sources such as Chromebooks, Blu-ray players, document cameras, BrightSign or Scala digital signage players, as well as monitors and projectors with HDMI out ports, to transmit its signal to the display wirelessly. Additionally, because it will support up to 32 different input sources — the highest on the market — the system is a cost-efficient wireless alternative to the traditional wired HDMI switcher. Schools can mix and match InstaShow models in the same room, delivering connectivity for any notebook.

Esports Gear for Student Gamers/Professional Gamers in the Making.

At TCEA, BenQ will demonstrate a range of gaming gear from ZOWIE, BenQ's esports division used by pro players worldwide. To help prepare student athletes for the world of professional gaming, ZOWIE promotes the idea of treating esports gear like traditional sports equipment, focusing on performance first. Products on hand will include ZOWIE's unique lineup of mice, which come in different shapes and sizes to suit different grip types and hand sizes (an offering exclusive to ZOWIE), and the XL2546 240Hz 1 ms monitor with ZOWIE's exclusive Dynamic Accuracy Technology.

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.BenQ.com/.

