TCL Will Add Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to QD-Mini LED TVs

SAN FRANCISCO—TCL and Dolby Laboratories today saod support for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is coming to TCL’s 2025 QD-Mini LED TVs in its Precise Dimming Series, including the QM8K, QM7K and QM6K models.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect lets viewers place speakers anywhere they choose while optimizing the sound experience to fit any room layout or speaker configuration, Dolby said.

TCL will also introduce the Z100 smart panoramic sound speaker, designed to pair with TCL’s lineup of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-enabled TVs. Starting this summer, customers can connect up to four Z100 speakers working alongside the TV speakers to create a tailored Dolby Atmos experience, TCL said.

“The launch of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect across TCL’s Precise Dimming Series marks a new chapter of personalized home audio experiences,” said John Couling, senior vice president of Entertainment at Dolby. “With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, consumers can unlock even more flexibility and adaptability in how they design their home entertainment systems, while removing the stress of whether their speakers are in the right location to get an incredible Dolby Atmos experience.”

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect enables viewers to place one or more wireless speakers anywhere in a room without worrying if they are placed perfectly. The solution is easily adaptable as more devices are added, regardless of where they are placed, intelligently optimizing the Dolby Atmos rendering of each speaker and the TV to create the best possible experience, the companies said.

“TCL and Dolby share a long history of redefining home entertainment,” said Chris Hamdorf, executive vice president at TCL North America. “TCL’s entire 2025 4K TV lineup sport[s] Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. All of our full-feature sound bars use Dolby Atmos, and soon we’ll have Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. FlexConnect empowers customers to enjoy a premium immersive audio experience that’s tailored to their unique preferences and spaces.”

More information is available on the Dolby and TCL websites.