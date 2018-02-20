EditShare Receives AS-11 DPP Certification for Its QUALES QC Solution

Basingstoke, UK – February 20, 2018 –EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced that its award-winning QUALES Automatic Quality Control and file verification solution has earned AS-11 UK DPP Certification. Adding AS-11 UK DPP compliance to QUALES AQC’s list of supported global delivery standards ensures productions adhere to key UK file delivery guidelines as set by a conglomerate of UK broadcasters. QUALES will now verify that media files comply with the DPP AS-11 standard, which was developed in conjunction with the US Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA).



Traditionally, migrating to file-based workflows introduced headaches about interoperability between different file formats. The role the DPP has played in establishing specifications for file delivery in the UK, and internationally, means that standardization of quality control and technical and metadata requirements have become possible. These recommendations ensure file-based video content can be distributed to audiences via multiple avenues and platforms, such as broadcast or on-demand content providers.



“The addition of AS-11 UK DPP compliance verification to the already bursting array of supported formats in QUALES is another great step forward for the product range,” comments Howard Twine, director of software strategy, EditShare. “With just a few mouse clicks, users can check that they are delivering content to a known and well-established standard. QUALES Automated Quality Control allows users to quickly understand where and what issues have been flagged in their content. The return on investment for a software tool like this can be measured in days not months.”

“We’re delighted that QUALES AQC has passed the DPP’s comprehensive testing process,” said Andy Wilson, Head of Business Development, DPP. “We are passionate about assuring the quality of tools and interoperability of files through our Compliance Programmes. It’s a demonstration of EditShare’s commitment to quality that their QUALES solution has achieved this certification.”



QUALES QC solutions enable post-production and creative agencies to QC unlimited amount of concurrent files at any single time*, eliminating downtime they may encounter by having to test one file at a time. The system can be expanded to add more additional nodes to scale the system infinitely. There are no extra hidden costs for compliance checking whatever the format. Adding AS11 to the software adds to the vast array of features already in the QC software, including PSE checking and EBU 128 R, to name a few.



About QUALES QC

Known for its intuitive visual inspection interface and AQC accuracy, QUALES is an integral part of the EditShare product portfolio. A unique QUALES capability is single pass analysis, meaning QUALES needs only to perform analysis once. If a user changes the threshold values for triggering events (alerts), the files do not need to be analyzed again. The evaluation is done on database-stored values, updating the events in seconds, no matter the size of the file.



In addition to the standalone solution, QUALES AQC is also offered as part of the EditShare Flow media asset management platform. Flow users, which include producers, post supervisors, editors and other non-engineer staff, can systematically AQC content at any point across the workflow. The ground-breaking integration is a game-changer for AQC workflows, saving countless hours of production and post-production time.



About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



