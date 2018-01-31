SpherePlay at the 2018 NAB Show

2018 NAB Show Product Preview

VR Experience Manager for SpherePlay's Launcher

The new VR Experience Manager for SpherePlay's innovative Launcher will make its debut at the 2018 NAB Show. Broadcasters, publishers, and other users simply log into the VR Experience Manager console online to start creating and customizing virtual reality (VR) content. Intuitive controls guide users through the process of uploading content, sharing the unique MediaID associated with the content, and enriching the VR video experience on the fly — as end users watch the creation.

Options for real-time customization include selecting from different cameras and multiple video feeds, changing the background image, and adding or removing widgets for elements such as the game score, a chat room, web browsing, and more. The solution also includes a monetization tool which offers users the opportunity to create an integrated revenue generator in the VR experience. These powerful capabilities of VR Experience Manager make it easy to create and monetize VR experiences in real time.

At the 2018 NAB Show, SpherePlay will showcase the latest enhancements to its Launcher, the only virtual reality (VR) media player that integrates quickly and easily into existing platforms, offers exceptional quality and fluidity, and facilitates on-the-fly customization. SpherePlay will demonstrate how Launcher users can easily share immersive VR content with viewers in under a minute. By sending end users a unique MediaID that they simply plug into the Launcher app, broadcasters and other content publishers can enable single-click access to VR experiences.

Easy to set up and even easier to use, the latest Launcher dramatically reduces the time and complexity of providing VR content. Because publishers pay only for what they need, SpherePlay's VR Launcher also makes entry into immersive VR video an economical, low-risk proposition. The VR Experience Manager for SpherePlay's Launcher provides intuitive options for customizing the VR experience in real time.

SpherePlay is dedicated to the development of innovative technological solutions that deliver enriched immersive experiences with a maximum of realism, fidelity, and user-friendliness. SpherePlay solutions allow media companies to distribute interactive virtual reality (VR) video experiences directly from their existing applications and websites. Since its founding in Montreal in 2014, SpherePlay has totaled more than 2 million downloads of its applications and has licensed its technological platform worldwide. More information about the company and its solutions is available www.sphereplay.com.

