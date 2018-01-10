Tedial Expands Role of LATAM Regional Sales Director José Luis Montero to Include Middle East

Malaga, Spain –Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that its Regional Sales Director, LATAM, José Luis Montero’s role will also now include the Middle East region. Montero, who has been with Tedial since April 2017, has vast experience over 25 years covering territories including Spain, Portugal and Latin America for companies such as Quantel (now SAM) and SGO.

“Over the past eight months, Jose Luis has done an exemplary job and is an asset to our team and our existing clients in the region,” says Esther Mesas, Tedial CMO/CSO. “His proven track record in strategic planning and customer development, and his experience and strong customer advocacy will provide consistent and targeted efforts as he continues to raise Tedial ‘s profile in the Middle East.”

“I’m very happy to begin 2018 with this new challenge,” adds Montero. “Tedial is a superb company with progressive technology that enables it to stay ahead of the curve. We provide customers with scalable and expandable solutions that allow them to streamline their business and grow their facilities as new technology becomes available, without limitation. The Middle East is an exciting region and I’m looking forward to working with new and existing customers.”

José Luis Monterowill be at CABSAT 2018 on stand ZB6-C42. To find out more information about what Tedial is showing at CABSAT 2018click here.

