RTW Shows Latest Monitoring and Metering Products at CABSAT 2018

DUBAI, UAE, JANUARY 10, 2018 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will be exhibiting products at the Jampro Antennas Inc. stand (Z4-105) at CABSAT 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Center. On display will be the company's TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 series, PD-Dante and its Masterclass PlugIns Series.

"RTW is happy to present our continuously evolving loudness control software at CABSAT 2018," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "We look forward to the opportunity to present our products to both new and existing customers, in our continuous effort to solve the needs of their applications. With the goal to extend our company's presence in the Middle East, we are strengthening our search for new dealers throughout countries in the region. The CABSAT show gives us the perfect platform for this."

The TM7 and TM9 meters, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a seven and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control. Based on the same technology and flexible, modular configuration as RTW's TM7 TouchMonitor, the four-channel TMR7 TouchMonitor, featuring a seven-inch touch screen, integrates all metering options required for loudness monitoring for radio broadcasting. Similar to all of RTW's audio metering and additional equipment, the TM7, TMR7 and TM9 are compatible with EBU-R128 and all other major global loudness standard specifications.

RTW will also showcase PD-Dante at the show. RTW recently announced its partnership with Nixer Pro Audio to distribute PD-Dante, a handheld monitoring and diagnostic system that allows users to listen directly into Dante Streams located on an (Ether-) network. With 64 possible Dante channels, users can select from an existing mix or create a user definable mix of these channels via its capacitive touchscreen, and listen to them via PD-Dante's on-board loudspeakers and headphone connector. The company began distributing this revolutionary product worldwide in December 2017.

Other products exhibited at RTW's stand are the Masterclass PlugIns Series, which includes its Loudness and Mastering Tools. These plugins provide RTW hardware meters as software. Loudness Tools features metering and loudness displays for mono, stereo, multichannel and surround applications, while Mastering Tools consists of extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurements.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.