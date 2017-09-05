Pixel Power Factory automates multi-platform preparation for VoD and catch-up

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 7.A31: Pixel Power, the global automation, branding and graphics innovator, will feature a new application of its proven Factory automated file-based production software at IBC2017. It will be demonstrated creating all the assets required for a complex, multi-platform video on demand or catch-up service, without the need for user intervention.

Rather than waiting until a programme has been transmitted, then processing and transcoding it for VoD, the Factory approach allows it to be prepared in advance, with each version tailored according to a specific rule set. This ensures that each version has the correct branding and the appropriate triggers for advertising at the point of delivery, while stripping out commercials, voiceovers and branding from the broadcast version. The result is that the content is optimised for each platform and screen size, with suitable branding. Most importantly, revenue opportunities are maximised.

Factory is built on Pixel Power’s Gallium workflow orchestration platform. This interrogates the playout automation system to determine what content needs to be prepared for VoD, then pulls the assets direct from archive or secondary storage. According to rules defined by the broadcaster, it determines which versions should be created, adds the branding, graphics and metadata, and renders each version much faster than real time. The resulting content is prepared to the highest standards and loaded into the VoD server for immediate access at the pre-set time.

“Even today, the traditional workflow to create assets for video on demand and catch-up services is very labour intensive, which makes it operationally costly,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “Factory eliminates the need for manual operations, but more importantly it is a software defined solution, ready for virtualization. Users can tailor the capabilities they need through flexible licensing and scale the system up and down to meet changing demand”.

“The virtualized workflow accelerates the speed of delivery of assets, allowing services to grow without heavy additional costs,” Gilbert explained. “Revenues are boosted, costs are controlled, and audience engagement is greatly enhanced.”

Other applications for Factory include the automated production of broadcast assets such as trailers and marketing content. One of the finalists for the prestigious IBC Innovation Awards, ITV Phoenix, uses Factory to create as many as 1000 promos a month, fully automatically.

Pixel Power is demonstrating Factory and its other virtualizable software solutions at IBC2017 in its regular, prominent position in hall 7, stand A31.